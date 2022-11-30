Connect with us

Thailand

Truck overturns carrying 2,560 crates of beer in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via KhaoSod

A beer delivery truck overturned on the Rangsit – Pathum Thani Road in central Thailand last night, strewing 30 tonnes of booze across the busy road. A forklift was needed to clear up the mounds of bottles and broken glass.

Around 61,440 small bottles of a leopard-themed beer, which shall not be named due to Thailand’s archaic and strictly enforced anti-alcohol-advertising laws, were sadly obliterated when the 22-wheel truck lost control and turned over in Pathum Thani province’s Mueang district.

The 28 year old truck driver Kittipong Pansuk and his 4 year old son Chakkrit Pansuk were both injured in the crash. Volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation took them for treatment at Krung Siam St. Carlos Hospital.

Officers from Pak Klong Rangsit Police Station were called to the scene to record evidence. Police said that once the driver has recovered he will be taken to the station for further questioning. He may face prosecution or be liable to pay a fine for causing traffic jams or damage to the road, said police.

Thai media did not estimate the damages lost in beer.

In August, a tow truck carrying 1.5 million baht’s worth of beer overturned as it went round a sharp turn on a road in Khon Kaen province in northeast Thailand. The driver was instantly killed in the accident.

Posting photos of alcohol logos online is illegal in Thailand under Section 32 of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act 2008…

  • No person shall advertise or display, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage in a manner showing the properties thereof or inducing another person to drink.
  • Advertisements or public relations provided by the manufacturer of any kind of alcoholic beverage shall only be made for giving information thereof or giving social creative knowledge without displaying any illustration of such alcoholic beverage or its package, except for the display of a symbol of such alcoholic beverage or that of its manufacturer as prescribed by the Ministerial Regulation.
  • The provisions of paragraph one and paragraph two shall not apply to any advertisement broadcast from outside of the Kingdom.

Sharing pictures of alcohol logos on social media in Thailand is punishable by up to one-year imprisonment, a fine between 50,000 to 500,000 baht, or both.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chiang Mai20 mins ago

Chiang Mai farmers ordered not to move pigs to prevent African Swine Fever spread
Thailand45 mins ago

Truck overturns carrying 2,560 crates of beer in central Thailand
Tourism1 hour ago

Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum
Sponsored1 day ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Thailand1 hour ago

Driver surrenders to police after hit-and-run in Pattaya
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Coronavirus World2 hours ago

UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Qatar officials insist camel beauty contestants are cosmetic surgery free
Press Room2 hours ago

Blue Tree FREE DJ Warm-up Weekend to be held on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th of December
World2 hours ago

Iranian Kurdish footballer released from jail
Hot News2 hours ago

Stock market share trades to be taxed in Thailand after being exempt for past 30 years
Press Room3 hours ago

CBD nutraceuticals market emerging in Thailand and globally
Thailand3 hours ago

Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS | GMT
Crime3 hours ago

Police seize 400 million baht in assets from shady group of Chinese businessmen
Singapore3 hours ago

Singapore decriminalises sex between men while halting legalisation of same-sex marriage
Thailand18 hours ago

Unhinged gunman fires 18 shots into school because kids were too noisy
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending