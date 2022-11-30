Connect with us

Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum

Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum is one attraction tourists may not have considered. The Siriraj Medical Museum features every kind of ominous display one can imagine. So, if you like to view deformed humans, deaths from accidents, and skeletons, this may be one place you will want to stop by on your visit to the Big Mango.

As Siriraj is one of the best and most famous hospitals in Bangkok (the Royal family has an entire floor reserved), it is one of the top training hospitals for medical professors to gain experience.

The museum is located within the hospital and is open to the public. Only if you are not squeamish upon viewing disturbing medical anomalies, the museum can also educate visitors apart from providing morbid scenery. Such scenes include the catastrophic Tsunami of 2004, known as Boxing Day and cadavers that are preserved in glass-encased containers.

Tiny fetuses and embryos are also on display in addition to entire dead bodies, body parts and bones. A cross-section of a human head may give your stomach a churn, while the bone section of the museum is quite informative. From detailed descriptions of how the injuries occurred to an array of different bones, this section is particularly educational.

For a quick 30-minute tour and a mere 40 baht, the museum is one unique attraction in Bangkok that you will surely never forget. But, it is advised not to enter if you have a weak stomach or don’t do well when viewing the many disturbing ways in which someone can meet their end. Despite the morbid features that can be seen inside the museum, just entering Siriraj Hospital can be like witnessing a piece of Bangkok’s history. The famous hospital itself is worth a visit, let alone the mind-blowing museum that lies within.

 

