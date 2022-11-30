Tourism
Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum
Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum is one attraction tourists may not have considered. The Siriraj Medical Museum features every kind of ominous display one can imagine. So, if you like to view deformed humans, deaths from accidents, and skeletons, this may be one place you will want to stop by on your visit to the Big Mango.
As Siriraj is one of the best and most famous hospitals in Bangkok (the Royal family has an entire floor reserved), it is one of the top training hospitals for medical professors to gain experience.
The museum is located within the hospital and is open to the public. Only if you are not squeamish upon viewing disturbing medical anomalies, the museum can also educate visitors apart from providing morbid scenery. Such scenes include the catastrophic Tsunami of 2004, known as Boxing Day and cadavers that are preserved in glass-encased containers.
Tiny fetuses and embryos are also on display in addition to entire dead bodies, body parts and bones. A cross-section of a human head may give your stomach a churn, while the bone section of the museum is quite informative. From detailed descriptions of how the injuries occurred to an array of different bones, this section is particularly educational.
For a quick 30-minute tour and a mere 40 baht, the museum is one unique attraction in Bangkok that you will surely never forget. But, it is advised not to enter if you have a weak stomach or don’t do well when viewing the many disturbing ways in which someone can meet their end. Despite the morbid features that can be seen inside the museum, just entering Siriraj Hospital can be like witnessing a piece of Bangkok’s history. The famous hospital itself is worth a visit, let alone the mind-blowing museum that lies within.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chiang Mai farmers ordered not to move pigs to prevent African Swine Fever spread
Truck overturns carrying 2,560 crates of beer in central Thailand
Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Driver surrenders to police after hit-and-run in Pattaya
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
Qatar officials insist camel beauty contestants are cosmetic surgery free
Blue Tree FREE DJ Warm-up Weekend to be held on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th of December
Iranian Kurdish footballer released from jail
Stock market share trades to be taxed in Thailand after being exempt for past 30 years
CBD nutraceuticals market emerging in Thailand and globally
Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS | GMT
Police seize 400 million baht in assets from shady group of Chinese businessmen
Singapore decriminalises sex between men while halting legalisation of same-sex marriage
Unhinged gunman fires 18 shots into school because kids were too noisy
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Thailand and Cambodian officials agree to remove mines in border areas
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Don’t miss An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne this week
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
36 sex workers in Pattaya arrested for prostitution
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Drugs3 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok2 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Politics2 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Cosmetic Surgery2 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
-
Bangkok Travel1 day ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience