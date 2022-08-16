Connect with us

Road deaths

Truck overturns in NE Thailand, driver dies, losing 1.5 million baht of beer

Published

 on 

Image via KhaoSod

A tow truck carrying 1.5 million baht’s worth of beer overturned as it went round a sharp turn on a road in Khon Kaen province, northeast Thailand, this morning. The driver was instantly killed in the accident.

Peuai Noi Police Station received a call at 7.30am to say that an alcohol truck had overturned in the Pueai Noi district. Police, doctors from Peuai Noi Hospital, and rescue workers from Phuttayan Ban Phai Foundation rushed to the scene, but 44 year old Apichart [surname reserved] had already died in the crash.

Police found crates and crates of smashed beer bottles with an expected value of 1.5 million baht scattered around the Hino tow truck on the Sai Pueai Noi Road heading towards Maha Sarakham province.

Rescue workers used cutting equipment to retrieve Apichart’s body from the wreckage so that his body can be returned to his family for religious ceremonies to be carried out.

The beer brand is blurred out because posting pictures of alcohol logos online is illegal in Thailand under Section 32 of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act 2008…

  • No person shall advertise or display, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage in a manner showing the properties thereof or inducing another person to drink.
  • Advertisements or public relations provided by the manufacturer of any kind of alcoholic beverage shall only be made for giving information thereof or giving social creative knowledge without displaying any illustration of such alcoholic beverage or its package, except for the display of a symbol of a such alcoholic beverage or that of its manufacturer as prescribed by the Ministerial Regulation.
  • The provisions of paragraph one and paragraph two shall not apply to any advertisement broadcast from outside of the Kingdom.

Sharing pictures of alcohol logos on social media in Thailand is punishable by up to one year imprisonment, a fine between 50,000 to 500,000 baht, or both.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-16 17:59
23 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The beer brand is blurred Otherwise I would've rushed to 7/11 and bought 10 bottles of that particular beer brand.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

