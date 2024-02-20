Transwoman injures two women in Pattaya Beach attack

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A transwoman reportedly attacked two women on Pattaya Beach at 4.36am on Saturday, February 17.

The Sawang Boriboon Dhamma Sathan Rescue Foundation Radio Centre in Pattaya received distress calls on February 17, alerting authorities to a harrowing physical assault. Rushing to Soi 13, Pattaya Beach, Bang Lamuand ng, Chon Buri, rescue teams and local police uncovered a scene of horror.

Two Thai women, 22 year old Nittaya Chansuay and 24 year old Supranee Khamnoi bore the brunt of the attack. Nittaya, bearing multiple facial wounds, and Supranee, with a laceration to her ear, recounted a chilling tale to authorities.

According to Supranee, the suspect, known only as Jirasak, a 32 year old transwoman, was peddling perfume when the altercation ensued. Nittaya’s refusal to entertain advances towards her boyfriend ignited a fiery dispute, resulting in the transwoman’s frenzied assault with a pocket knife, reported Pattaya News.

Despite swift medical intervention from rescue teams, the severity of the injuries necessitated urgent hospitalisation. As authorities grappled with the intoxicated suspect, legal proceedings awaited formal police reports from the traumatised victims.

In related news, Pattaya police apprehended a 39 year old transgender woman at a condominium in Pattaya’s Nong Prue district, following allegations of theft in the middle of the night in December last year.

The victim, a 40 year old Indian tourist, reported the loss of a gold bracelet worth 200,000 baht. The incident occurred around 9pm in a small alley in Pattaya’s Walking Street area.

Follow us on :













The police, led by Piyapong Ensan, Deputy Director of Pattaya City Police Station, and Thananon Athipansi, a Tourist Police officer, identified Saranpat Bowornkitnusorn from CCTV footage, leading to her arrest.

In other news, a Korean tourist was allegedly robbed of his 200,000 baht gold necklace by a trio of transgender suspects in Pattaya. The 51 year old tourist, accompanied by his 43 year old Thai friend, revealed the details of the robbery which took place on Thursday, January 11, imploring justice for the brazen theft.