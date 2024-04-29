Son found dead by mother in Nakhon Si Thammarat

A mother was left utterly shocked when she found her 30 year old son dead, just hours after they had chatted late into the night. In a tragic twist of events, her son, known as Warakorn, was found lifeless in his home near a fresh market in the Tha Wang area of Nakhon Si Thammarat province yesterday morning.

Warakorn was found dressed in shorts, without a shirt, and any signs of struggle or visible injuries, suggesting an absence of foul play. It is estimated that he had passed away six to eight hours before being found.

His mother, Riab (last name withheld), was overcome with grief at the scene. She recounted how the previous evening had been entirely normal, sharing lighthearted conversation with her son before they went to sleep: her on a mattress on the floor, him on the bed above.

Waking up in the morning to wake her son, Riab was met with silence. Her son was no longer breathing. In shock, she quickly alerted the neighbours who then informed the police.

The Deputy Superintendent for Investigation at the local police station in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Apinan Phonson, was notified of the death at 9am today. Together with Police Chief Kittichai Krainara, forensic experts, emergency physicians from Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, and foundation staff, they arrived at the scene to investigate.

The preliminary assessment by the authorities suggested that Warakorn might have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, although he had no known pre-existing health conditions. To determine the cause of death, Warakorn’s body was sent for an autopsy at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, said Riab.

“It’s unimaginable. Last night, we were just talking and joking around like any other night.”

Her voice tinged with sorrow as she struggled to grasp the sudden loss of her son. As the community comes to terms with the unexpected demise of a young man in his prime, the police are awaiting the results of the autopsy to provide clarity on the situation, reported Khaosod.