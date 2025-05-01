Tragic house fire claims homeowner’s life in Chon Buri

A house fire broke out in Chon Buri earlier today, May 1, at 4am, completely torching a two-storey wooden house and resulting in the death of the homeowner, whose charred body was found on the upper floor. The cause of the fire remains unknown, pending further investigations.

Police Lieutenant Prasert Kulbutdee, an investigator with the Phan Thong Police Station, along with municipal firefighters, responded to the fire at a house in Phan Thong district. The fire was reported to be severe, quickly engulfing the house, which is located next to the district’s Electricity Authority office building.

Firefighters took over an hour to extinguish the flames.

Upon inspection after the flames were put out, both floors of the house were found to be completely burned. Below, the remains of a Honda motorcycle were discovered, also severely damaged by the fire.

Initial accounts from nearby residents were slightly unclear. Heavy rain preceded the fire, but they were not able to place a finger on how the flames erupted. Neighbours noted that the fire began on the ground floor, and it rapidly spread to the upper wooden floor, by which time the fire had exponentially grown.

Residents immediately alerted the fire department upon noticing the fire. Police are awaiting further investigation by forensic officers to determine the cause of the fire, which will assist in subsequent legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

