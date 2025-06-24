Tragic drowning of man in Udon Thani pond

A 51 year old man has been found dead in a pond in Baan Khok Phatthana, Phon Ngam subdistrict, Nong Han district, Udon Thani province.

The discovery was made yesterday, June 23, at approximately 4.50pm when a family member found his shoes by the pond’s edge. Despite attempts to rescue him, he had already succumbed to drowning due to a lack of air. The deceased was identified as Samai, whose family members were found grieving at the scene, particularly his younger sister.

The man’s 26 year old nephew shared that family members and locals had been searching for Samai throughout the day. While passing by the pond, he noticed a pair of shoes and decided to investigate, discovering his uncle’s body submerged in the water. He expressed deep sorrow, stating his love for his uncle.

Relatives informed that the deceased had a history of psychiatric illness but was well-loved and had never caused any trouble. Interestingly, the day before his death, Samai seemed to have an unusual premonition when he consumed five plates of rice, a significantly large meal for him, before leaving the house to gather lotus stems.

Normally, Samai would venture into the fields and orchards of relatives to collect vegetables, mangoes, and lotus stems to share with family members.

On this day, his nephew spotted the shoes by the pond but did not initially see Samai, which led him to believe that his uncle may have drowned. It is suspected that Samai entered the pond to collect lotus stems as usual, but tragically drowned, reported KhaoSod.

The family does not suspect foul play in his death and plans to proceed with religious funeral rites.

