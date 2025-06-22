Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized

A Chinese entrepreneur rented a luxurious house in the Ram Inthra area of Bangkok to produce illegal e-cigarettes. The operation involved refurbishing discarded e-cigarette heads with new liquid before repackaging them for resale.

Yesterday, June 21, Police Major General Pattanasak Bubpasuwan, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, directed Police Colonel Krivis Santhavisuk, superintendent of sub-division 1, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittiphat Kongsungnoen, inspector of sub-division 1, and Pol. Lt. Col. Thitiwat Nikrotha, deputy superintendent of sub-division 6, to investigate the property located on Soi Panya-Ram Inthra, Bang Chan subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa district. This action followed a tip-off regarding the property’s use as a storage site for e-cigarettes awaiting distribution.

Upon arrival, police found 35 year old Bin Zhao and 44 year old Yin Hai Bin, both Chinese nationals, outside the e-cigarette production room. Inside, five Myanmar workers were observed refurbishing e-cigarettes by refilling them with new liquid.

Loading…

The team arrested those involved and seized 3,200 finished e-cigarettes, along with a substantial amount of e-cigarette liquid and production equipment. The total estimated value of the confiscated items was approximately 1,500,000 baht (US$45,775), reported KhaoSod.

The investigation revealed that the operation involved purchasing e-cigarette parts, including used e-cigarettes, refilling them with new liquid to make them reusable, and then repackaging them to appear new for customers.

In similar news, Bangkok police arrested three people for allegedly selling drug-laced e-cigarette liquids through online platforms.

The suspects, 37 year old Netnapa, 46 year old Thanakorn, and 33 year old Pratchaya, were caught in possession of a substantial quantity of illicit vape liquids and related gear on June 20. The bust has triggered a broader investigation into potential drug trafficking networks.

The operation was launched after residents of Soi Prasert Manukitch 37 in Nawamin district raised concerns about illegal e-cigarette and drug sales in the area.