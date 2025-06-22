Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized

Luxury home doubled as covert factory for repackaged vaping devices

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
234 1 minute read
Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized
Picture courtesy of Talk News Online

A Chinese entrepreneur rented a luxurious house in the Ram Inthra area of Bangkok to produce illegal e-cigarettes. The operation involved refurbishing discarded e-cigarette heads with new liquid before repackaging them for resale.

Yesterday, June 21, Police Major General Pattanasak Bubpasuwan, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, directed Police Colonel Krivis Santhavisuk, superintendent of sub-division 1, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittiphat Kongsungnoen, inspector of sub-division 1, and Pol. Lt. Col. Thitiwat Nikrotha, deputy superintendent of sub-division 6, to investigate the property located on Soi Panya-Ram Inthra, Bang Chan subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa district. This action followed a tip-off regarding the property’s use as a storage site for e-cigarettes awaiting distribution.

 

ดูโพสต์นี้บน Instagram

 

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

Upon arrival, police found 35 year old Bin Zhao and 44 year old Yin Hai Bin, both Chinese nationals, outside the e-cigarette production room. Inside, five Myanmar workers were observed refurbishing e-cigarettes by refilling them with new liquid.

Related Articles

The team arrested those involved and seized 3,200 finished e-cigarettes, along with a substantial amount of e-cigarette liquid and production equipment. The total estimated value of the confiscated items was approximately 1,500,000 baht (US$45,775), reported KhaoSod.

The investigation revealed that the operation involved purchasing e-cigarette parts, including used e-cigarettes, refilling them with new liquid to make them reusable, and then repackaging them to appear new for customers.

Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Talk News Online

In similar news, Bangkok police arrested three people for allegedly selling drug-laced e-cigarette liquids through online platforms.

The suspects, 37 year old Netnapa, 46 year old Thanakorn, and 33 year old Pratchaya, were caught in possession of a substantial quantity of illicit vape liquids and related gear on June 20. The bust has triggered a broader investigation into potential drug trafficking networks.

The operation was launched after residents of Soi Prasert Manukitch 37 in Nawamin district raised concerns about illegal e-cigarette and drug sales in the area.

Latest Thailand News
Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia Crime News

Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia

2 hours ago
Phuket replaces iconic pink buses with new electric fleet Phuket News

Phuket replaces iconic pink buses with new electric fleet

2 hours ago
Cambodia fuel shortage drives cross-border traffic surge into Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia fuel shortage drives cross-border traffic surge into Thailand

2 hours ago
Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya

4 hours ago
Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon

4 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses Crime News

Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses

4 hours ago
Police seize 39 million baht in mining embezzlement case Crime News

Police seize 39 million baht in mining embezzlement case

5 hours ago
Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site Thailand News

Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site

5 hours ago
Tragic discovery of man in Samut Prakan after family dispute Thailand News

Tragic discovery of man in Samut Prakan after family dispute

5 hours ago
Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized Bangkok News

Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized

5 hours ago
Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach Phuket News

Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach

5 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border crossing closes amid rising tensions Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border crossing closes amid rising tensions

5 hours ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme Crime News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme

6 hours ago
Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist Phuket News

Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods across 46 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods across 46 provinces

6 hours ago
Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed South Thailand News

Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed

1 day ago
Pattaya beach turns green: Plankton bloom causes panic Pattaya News

Pattaya beach turns green: Plankton bloom causes panic

1 day ago
Bangkok hotel raid: 200 phones seized in Chinese bust Bangkok News

Bangkok hotel raid: 200 phones seized in Chinese bust

1 day ago
Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law Pattaya News

Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law

1 day ago
Triple bomb blasts at Pattani fair injure 7, stalls damaged South Thailand News

Triple bomb blasts at Pattani fair injure 7, stalls damaged

1 day ago
Ratsada&#8217;s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth Phuket News

Ratsada’s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth

1 day ago
Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures Business News

Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures

1 day ago
Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes

1 day ago
Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia Thailand News

Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia

1 day ago
Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid Pattaya News

Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
234 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x