Thailand

Tourists see solar phenomenon at Phanom Rung Temple

Photo via นางรอง - ฉันไม่ใช่นางเอก﻿

Tourists gathered at Phanom Rung Historical Park in Isaan province of Buriram this morning to observe a solar phenomenon through the 15 doors of the ancient Phanom Rung Temple, an event which happens only four times a year.

The Phanom Rung Temple is located on Phanom Rung mountain in the Tapek sub-district, Chaloemprakiat district of Buriram province. The temple, constructed during the 15th – 18th Buddhist century, is made from pink sandstone in an ancient Khmer architectural style.

Phanom Rung also evolved from the Khmer language which means great mountain.

What makes this place more special is the solar phenomenon through the temple’s door. It happens only four times per year:

  • The sunset on March 5 to 7
  • The sunrise on April 3 to 5
  • The sunrise on September 8 to 10
  • The sunset on October 5 to 7

The date and month could be a little bit different depending on each year.

Today is the first day of the third solar phenomenon this year. Many tourists, mostly Thais, gathered at the Phanom Rung Historical Park this morning to capture the best shot of sunrise through the 15 doors.

People waited at the spot from 5.50am. Unfortunately, the solar phenomenon is only visible for a few seconds. According to the report, the light wasn’t as clear as the tourists expected because it was cloudy this morning.

One visitor informed the media that it was exciting to observe the sunrise at the temple. It was worth being there even if it was briefly and the light wasn’t very clear.

Visitors still have two days left to experience the temple’s iconic sunrise, on September 9 and 10.

Locals living nearby the temple are also hosting the yearly Phanom Rung Festival 2022. Visitors can expect a parade, religious ceremony, performance, and Isaan-style street food.

SOURCE: Channel 7 | Thai News

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

