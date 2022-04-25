Thailand
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
As entry restrictions into Thailand continue to ease, tourists are trickling back into the kingdom. Numbers of foreign arrivals are high compared to last year, but numbers are still low when compared with pre-pandemic levels. Tourism is expected to increase further from May 1, when tourists will no longer have to undergo any pre-travel or on-arrival Covid tests, and unvaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter Thailand without quarantine (as long as they can present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their travel to Thailand).
Thailand welcomed (nearly) 40 million tourists in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic brought international travel to a standstill. In the first quarter of 2022, a total of 444,039 foreign tourists entered Thailand, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The figure represents a 2,101% increase of foreign arrivals when compared to the same period in 2021, but remains just a small fraction of the foreign arrivals who flooded into Thailand pre-pandemic.
In 2019 there were nearly 10 million arriving passengers per quarter (3 months) compared to the 444,039 in Q1, 2022.
The increase this year can be attributed to an improved Covid-19 situation worldwide, reopening of borders and the easing of entry requirements into Thailand. The Thailand Pass and Test & Go programmes facilitated international tourism without quarantine to a certain extent, but their complicated processes have been off-putting for potential tourists at the same time.
From May 1 2022, tourists will no longer be required to take an on-arrival PCR test or book a night in a SHA+ hotel as they did previously. Tourists are still required to sign up for Thailand Pass and upload their vaccination records and evidence of insurance before arriving in the kingdom. Unvaccinated tourists, if they provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entering Thailand, can enter Thailand without quarantine from May 1.
The changes – announced on Friday by the CCSA – are expected to boost international tourism into Thailand, and the number of flights will increase significantly to facilitate this. In the first three months of 2022, 8,839 flights landed in Thailand. Between April and June, the number of flights is set to increase to 18,934. However, the TAT says that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may dampen tourism growth.
According to the TAT, most tourists expected to enter Thailand in the next quarter of the year will come from Europe (128,100). Tourists from ASEAN (72,120), Northeast Asia (39,000), the Americas (26,740), South Asia (25,220), the Middle East (23,900), Oceania (20,160) and Africa (6,100) are expected to make up the rest of arrivals entering Thailand between now and the end of June.
SOURCE: Hua Hin Today
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket bar staff protest in support of outed party resort, extension of alcohol sales
Freddie Mercury statue erected in South Korea
A car bomb exploded over the weekend | Thailand News Today
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Daughter of former PM calls for ‘landslide win’ in Thailand’s general election
Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
Cyber police work with Thai mobile providers to block scam call centres
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
Residents call for action after finding used condoms at Pattaya public park
Planets align with crescent moon for early morning spectacle over Thailand
UPDATE: Policeman who killed eye doctor at Bangkok zebra crossing out on bail
What is Anzac Day? Dawn service for Anzac Day at Hellfire Pass in Thailand
Thailand wants to eradicate malaria ‘for good’
Group of Vietnamese stole over 450,000 baht from Uniqlo
Price of Thai consumer goods might increase due to diesel price hike
Young Thai woman missing for 1 year makes contact with family
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Northern Thai man reveals secret to 44 baht electricity bill
Thailand removed from US ‘Do Not Travel’ list, in travel advisory reshuffle
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
Thai health officials call for PCR on arrival to be replaced with antigen test
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
- Thailand1 day ago
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
- Phuket12 hours ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
- Thailand3 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Recent comments: