Tourism officials eye August reopening under “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme

Pattaya tourism officials are pitching a travel scheme similar to Phuket’s “Sandbox” where the mandatory 14 day quarantine is waived for foreign tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19. The government plans to reopen Chon Buri to tourists in October, but tourism officials are hoping the start the proposed “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme in August.

Under the proposed “Pattaya Move On” idea, vaccinated foreign tourists entering Chon Buri from overseas would spend the first 3 days of their stay isolated at a hotel before travelling in the Sattahip and Banglamung districts, which include Pattaya. After 14 days in the province, the tourists would be able to travel throughout Thailand.

The Sattahip and Banglamung districts would need to reach herd immunity to open up to international tourists. To cover 450,000 residents in those districts, the province needs 900,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Acting chair of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council, Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, says tourism operators will propose the travel scheme to the Tourism and Sports Minister and the National Security Council Secretary General next week.

“We will encourage the government to kick off the project in August, so we can iron out any problems that arise before fully opening the doors.”

Between August and September, around 10,000 to 20,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit Chon Buri under the proposed plan, Thanet says.

“The numbers should rise in October when people from Europe come to Thailand to escape winter.”

Other provinces set to reopen in October include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Krabi, Surat Thani, Phang Nga and Buri Ram.

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates