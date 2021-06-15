Connect with us

Thailand

Tourism officials eye August reopening under “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

41 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via flickr

Pattaya tourism officials are pitching a travel scheme similar to Phuket’s “Sandbox” where the mandatory 14 day quarantine is waived for foreign tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19. The government plans to reopen Chon Buri to tourists in October, but tourism officials are hoping the start the proposed “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme in August.

Under the proposed “Pattaya Move On” idea, vaccinated foreign tourists entering Chon Buri from overseas would spend the first 3 days of their stay isolated at a hotel before travelling in the Sattahip and Banglamung districts, which include Pattaya. After 14 days in the province, the tourists would be able to travel throughout Thailand.

The Sattahip and Banglamung districts would need to reach herd immunity to open up to international tourists. To cover 450,000 residents in those districts, the province needs 900,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Acting chair of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council, Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, says tourism operators will propose the travel scheme to the Tourism and Sports Minister and the National Security Council Secretary General next week.

“We will encourage the government to kick off the project in August, so we can iron out any problems that arise before fully opening the doors.”

Between August and September, around 10,000 to 20,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit Chon Buri under the proposed plan, Thanet says.

“The numbers should rise in October when people from Europe come to Thailand to escape winter.”

Other provinces set to reopen in October include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Krabi, Surat Thani, Phang Nga and Buri Ram.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand42 seconds ago

Tourism officials eye August reopening under “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme
Thailand39 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Covid vaccine for foreigners, PM “not going anywhere”, Boss update | June 15
Best of54 mins ago

Top 8 Affordable Hotels to stay in Bangkok

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand1 hour ago

Central Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 secret islands and beaches in Thailand
Best of2 hours ago

5 best national parks in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Best of2 hours ago

10 best fruits and vegetables in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

3 dead in 3 truck crash in Surat Thani
Thailand3 hours ago

Bangkok Post and Fazwaz join together to galvanise property listings platform
Bangkok3 hours ago

CCSA has yet to begin talks on lifting alcohol ban at Bangkok restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Yala enters lockdown today
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai police say they’ve gathered “strong evidence” on transnational drug trade
Phuket4 hours ago

Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
Thailand5 hours ago

More than 100 cats rescued from owner
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending