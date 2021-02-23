Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
Vaccinated against Covid-19? You might be able to enter Thailand by July. The country’s tourism officials are now working on a plan to allow foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the country by the third quarter of 2021. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is waiting for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to relax certain travel restrictions.
Vaccinated travellers are likely to be exempt from certain travel requirements, but may still need a health check and Fit-to-Fly document. So far, 42 airlines have agreed to the International Air Transport Association’s Travel Pass which would allow vaccinated travallers to enter countries without undergoing quarantine, according to TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, Siripakorn Cheawsamoot. Some of those airlines include Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, British Airways and Emirates Airways.
All of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s offices in various countries are now monitoring vaccination campaigns as well as travel guidelines to assist TAT in setting its own travel guidelines for Thailand, according to TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
“We have always been focused on the demand for foreign tourists after the Covid-19 crisis made it impossible to travel internationally. Some markets have already reserved travel packages in advance. Thailand travel packages are receiving good attention, such as in the Chinese market. A decision is awaited from the Chinese government to allow tourists to leave the country.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Bars and pubs throughout Thailand will be able to open from March 1 in every province except Samut Sakhon, the recent epicentre of new Covid-19 infections. With Thailand’s number of coronavirus infections now on a downward trajectory, many provinces with little to no cases have been reclassified by the CCSA. The majority of Thailand’s 77 provinces are now classified as “green zones” where bars and pubs can operate as normal.
Bars, pubs and entertainment venues in “orange zones,” which includes Bangkok, will be able to serve alcohol until 11pm. Restaurants will also be able to serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until 11pm. Live performances are allowed, but the customers are not allowed to dance. Some of them shouldn’t be allowed to dance anyway… I’ve seen them. Schools and other education facilities are now open as normal.
In “yellow zone” provinces, bars and entertainment venues can serve alcohol until midnight while restaurants can also serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until midnight. Live performances are allowed, but just like “orange” provinces, no dancing is allowed.
Sports stadiums in both “orange” and “yellow” zones can open, but only a limited number of spectators are allowed. Gyms and other fitness centres can open as normal from the start of March.
Orange zones include… Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak, Ratchaburi.
Full details about the restrictions at thethaiger.com
The pro-democracy Ratsadon group called for “honest” police officers to join a rally taking place today to protest police and government corruption. Protesters are expected to gather at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok from 5pm, about when this program is uploaded. During last week’s no confidence debate against the PM, members of the opposition accused Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy, Prawit Wongsuwa, of involvement in a corrupt system of “payment for promotion” to allow police officers to move up the ranks.
The Ratsadon group is appealing to officers who have not benefited from such corruption to join them in calling it out.
The rally is being called, “police mob to defeat an elephant” in reference to the system known as “elephant tickets”, in which prominent figures at the top of the political system sign tickets that promote officers swiftly through the ranks. It’s understood such tickets can be bought for millions of baht and even give the holder a discount on the bribe needed for promotion.
The crooked system was highlighted during last week’s parliamentary debate, with leaked documents claiming the involvement of the PM and Prawit, as well as another institution that we are unable to mention. An MP from the Move Forward Party, Rangsiman Rome, was swiftly threatened with the country’s lèse majesté law after he presented a 2019 palace document which backed the promotion of 20 police officers.
Rangsiman says he’s aware of the risk he’s taking in presenting such evidence in parliament, but that the system creates a circle of immorality and corruption.
A top virologist from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says the inactivated Covid-19 vaccines that will be in use in Thailand carry a low risk of side-effects. Yong Poovorawan claimss the risk of a severe reaction such as anaphylaxis, is lower with the Chinese Sinovac jab than with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Posting on his Facebook page, he says a US study shows that 1 month after the administration of 13.7 million vaccine doses, 4.5 cases of anaphylaxis were reported in 1 million patients. No deaths from anaphylaxis were reported. But vaccines such as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs are a newer type of vaccine and therefore have the potential to have more side-effects.
Police in Bangkok are questioning 2 medics and 4 other staff members after a patient allegedly died during a liposuction procedure. A 54 year old died at a clinic in the capital last Saturday. The woman’s 30 year old daughter says her mother wanted to remove fat from her back and had a number of consultations with various clinics and private hospitals. She chose the clinic in the Bang Kapi district because of its “satisfaction guaranteed” assurances.
Phuket
Drunk police officer shoots and beats vendor on Bangla Road in Phuket
A Phuket police officer was caught on camera beating and shooting at a noodle vendor on Bangla Road in Patong, critically injuring the young man. Reports vary on exactly what happened before the shooting, but apparently the police officer had been drinking until nearly dawn this morning before the incident.
Surveillance camera footage shows the 25 year old vendor suddenly falling to the ground after being shot. The officer then walks up and shoots again at close range. It appears the second shot did not hit the vendor. The officer walks away, but then comes back, slaps the vendor in the face, picks the vendor up and shoves him over, and then kicks the vendor before walking away. The vendor, Aroon Thongplab, is being treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital’s intensive care unit for a gunshot wound in his stomach.
Phuket News and Nation Thailand report different scenarios before the shooting. According to Phuket News, witnesses say the officer was drunk and was trying to get into the popular nightclub Illusion, but the venue’s bouncer refused and blocked the club’s entrance because the officer was carrying a gun. Officer Pornthep Channarong then pointed his gun to the road and shot the 25 year old vendor who was walking by, reports say.
Nation Thailand reports that the officer was drinking at a pub on Bangla Road around 5:45am this morning and got in an argument with foreigners. He then stepped outside and shot in the air as a threat, but the bullet hit the noodle vendor.
Police arrived at the scene around 6am and confiscated a 9mm handgun, 9 bullet casings and 2 live bullets. They took Pornthep to the local police station for questioning, but Patong police chief Sujin Nilabodi says the statements made by the detained officer were confusing because Pornthep was still drunk.
SOURCES: Phuket News | Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai FDA approves Sinovac vaccine, 13 provinces to get the first doses
The first phase of Thailand’s Covid-19 immunisation plan is ready to roll out with the first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine set to arrive tomorrow. The Chinese-made vaccine was just approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration. The decision was made “just in time,” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wrote on Facebook with a photo of the official document approving the vaccine for use.
After the doses arrive, the vaccines will undergo quality and safety inspection. The vaccines should be distributed to the public within 5 days after arrival. The first round of doses will be distributed in 13 provinces, which includes “red” and “orange” zone provinces under Covid-19 control as well as 4 provinces that are of “economic significance,” according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
The provinces of economic significance are the popular tourist destinations Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (which includes Pattaya) and Surat Thani (which includes Koh Samui).
Those in the healthcare field, either private or government, who have been in contact with people infected with Covid-19 will be in the first round of vaccinations. People over 60 years old are also a top priority in the first phase as well as people with chronic diseases including respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, stage-5 renal disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha offered to take the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine, although some, and apparently even Prayut himself, have said the vaccine shouldn’t be administered to people over the age of 60. Prayut is 66 years old.
Altogether, Thailand is set to receive 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine. The entire order will be completed within the next 2 months with 800,000 doses in March and 1 million doses in April.
The Thai government also ordered 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Oxford University. 26 million doses are set to arrive from June to August and 35 million doses should arrive from September to December.
Areas that will be the first to receive doses of the Sinovac vaccine include Samut Sakhon (the epicentre of coronavirus infections), western Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Tak’s Mae Sot district, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Chon Buri, Phuket, Surat Thani and Chiang Mai.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand
Maverick
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 6:09 pm
Watch this space – things are likely to move very quickly positive news for residents who wish to return ….and those of us who want to get out to see family
chan
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 6:37 pm
base on the vary video of thai on youtube.
the bar, night market, plaza, ohuket, pattaya etc.. I don’t think they can survive to wait more than half year. let think about if border open on October, most air ticket and hotel price will be rise up, and somehow tourists have to wait until everything go smooth.
Peter Nielsen
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 6:56 pm
There is no need for this. The Phizer and Moderna vaccines are nearly 100% effective, so if people have them, they are nearly 100% protected. Therefore there is no reason for others to vaccinate.