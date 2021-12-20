Thailand
5 places to enjoy Christmas Brunch in Phuket 2021
If you want to celebrate Christmas Day with your family or loved ones in an elegant setting, you’ve come to the right location! We’ve hand-picked some of the best restaurants, so come drool over the delectable cuisines on offer at the restaurants listed below.
Top 5 places to enjoy Christmas Brunch in Phuket
1. XANA Christmas Family Fun Brunch
Join the heart-warming Christmas Family Fun Brunch by the beach at XANA Beach. It is the perfect spot to gather with your family or friends and sing along to the Christmas carol and meet Angsana’s Santa. Watch the atmosphere at XANA electrify the air with live entertainment while enjoying your freshly prepared meal. Otherwise, you can melt all your stress away at the massage corner which will be set up at XANA as well. On top of that, your kids will be entertained with so many fun activities to do.
The Brunch cost 2,200 Baht per person but if you want a free-flow premium beverage, it is 3,700 Baht. For Children that are 6 – 12 years old, it is 1,100 Baht including free-flow soft drinks. It is however free for kids under 6 years old.
Venue: Xana Beach
Time: 12 pm –3 pm
Price: THB 2,200 net per person for brunch (excluding drinks)
2. “Karla” Christmas Day Brunch at Jaras
Jaras is one of the exceptional spots to spend Christmas Day since it offers an outstanding exquisite dining experience. The restaurant is nestled amid the pines and overlooks the beautiful Kamala Beach. Immerse yourself in the flavours and textures of regional cuisine, which has been imaginatively reinterpreted and carefully prepared using only the freshest local and regional ingredients. The set meal for sharing starts at 2,950++ Baht. You may enjoy complimentary refreshments, including juice, beer, and wine if you pay an extra 1,750 Baht. A DJ will be on hand to keep you entertained.
Venue: Jaras, Intercontinental Phuket, Resort
Time: 12 pm – 3 pm, Saturday 25th December
Price: THB 2,900++ per person (including a glass of Chandon Rose)
3. Christmas Day Brunch at The Pavilions, Phuket
Firefly Pool and Restaurant is surrounded by a tropical garden and borders a 60-meter freeform pool. The restaurant provides a calm setting during the day and a spectacular evening ambience when the pool lights up like fireflies.
There are also so many choices of food to enjoy on Christmas day. Some of the dishes include Normandy Fin de Clair oysters, freshly prepared spaghetti, whole turkey & honey glazed ham, slow-cooked beef rump, roasted lamb leg, exceptional hot dishes, roasted veggies as well as sweet temptations. It costs THB 1,499++ per person plus an extra THB 1,200++ for unlimited local white, red, and sparkling beers. Brunch is offered at Firefly from 12 to 3 p.m. and is half price for children aged 6 to 12.
Venue: Firefly
Time: 12 – 3 pm, Saturday 25th December
Price: THB 1,499 ++
4. Christmas Brunch at Beach House
Brunch like you have never brunched before at Beach House. The Christmas Brunch at Phuket’s trendiest new Beach House is not to be missed. Spend your Christmas Day shucking oysters and sipping on prosecco. This event is lined up with DJ’s, sunset fire shows and live saxophones to keep you entertained throughout. Starting from 12 pm until dusk your day will be filled with good vibes, flowing drinks, and a scrumptious brunch buffet. Brunch is from 12 – 3 PM 2,300 THB/NET per person and includes one bottle of Prosecco per couple.
Venue: Beach House, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort
Time: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Saturday 25th December
Price: THB 2,300
5. Christmas Day Pool Party at Renaissance Phuket
Splash your Christmas Day away with Phuket’s coolest pool party. There will be drinks, snacks and bites and loads of fun for everyone. It is 1,800++ per person including a free-flow premium drinks package. The drink packages include – Draft beer, cocktails, sparkling wine, soft drinks, Bloody Mary’s, and more! So party it away with DeeJay ViVi on RedBull DJ Deck, a pool full of Pink Flamingo’s and Jello shots and Aperol popsicles. There will also be a special pop-up food station with lobster rolls, Taco’s, Merguez and more!
Venue: Renaissance Phuket Resort and Spa, Oceanfront Pool
Time: 1 PM – 4 PM, 25th December 2021
Price: THB 1,800++
6. Christmas Bruch at Isola Restaurant, Royal Phuket Marina
Isola Restaurant invites you to a brunch with special Christmas food promotions. You can choose between these 3 options for the couple package. 1 bottle Prosecco + 6 French oysters – 1200 THB, Cheese platter +1 bottle of selected wine – 1200 THB or 2 plates of foie gras with roasted pineapple and its juice + 1 bottle Pinot Grigio Villa Martina 1200 THB. Brunch starts at 12 pm.
Venue: Isola Restaurant, Royal Phuket Marina
Time: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Saturday 25th December
Price: THB 1,200
7. Christmas Brunch at Hyatt Regency, Phuket
Celebrate an enticing Christmas Brunch at Hyatt Regency Phuket. The brunch will take place at The Pool Kitchen House offering you astounding views of the azure infinity pool and the sapphire sea. The chefs aim to enchant your palette with the best epicurean pleasures by cooking up traditional Italian, genuine Thai, Indian delicacies, and worldwide favourites using the finest of ingredients. The Christmas Brunch is 2,500++ person and includes soft drinks, house red/white wine, rosé wine, mojito and Bloody Mary. It is 50% off for children aged 6 – 12, including soft drinks and fruit punch.
Venue: The Pool Kitchen House
Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Saturday 25th December
Price: THB 2,500++
The restaurants indicated above are throwing a Christmas brunch with outstanding cuisine and an endless supply of drinks. Furthermore, the restaurants provide a lovely atmosphere to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends or family. So select your favourite and have a wonderful Christmas Brunch in one of these intriguing locations.
If you are looking for a place to spend Christmas Eve in Phuket, click HERE.
