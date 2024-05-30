Chiang Mai lottery predictions spark excitement ahead of draw

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Chiang Mai‘s latest lottery predictions are out, with Kraisorn offering his insights ahead of an important date. Fans of the late singer Phumphuang Duangchan are eagerly hoping for a big win. Several significant numbers have been revealed by the lottery expert, promising hopefuls a chance at substantial financial gains.

Yesterday at 8.40am, reports emerged about the bustling atmosphere in Chiang Mai as people flocked to buy lottery tickets for the upcoming draw on June 1. The ticket prices remain steady at 100 baht each, with sets priced between 110 and 120 baht.

Kraisorn Saeng-anant, formerly known as Leelamekin, a well-known ex-actor and husband of the late famous singer Phumphuang Duangchan, has returned to his home in Chiang Mai. He resides at house number 199/529 in Nong Chom, San Sai district, and is currently involved in a case regarding an online investment scam.

Kraisorn shared his lottery optimism.

“I believe good things are coming. This year, I am 67 years old, which coincides with the year B.E. 2567. My car registration numbers in Chiang Mai are 8347 and in Bangkok 9678, which have appeared before. These numbers tend to repeat.

“If you want to be sure, Phumphuang was born on August 4 and passed away on June 13. These numbers often come up. I always tell my fans to look closely at these dates before the event. They will bring good fortune and significant winnings. I wish everyone the best of luck.”

Phannee, a lottery vendor on Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in Saraphi district, mentioned that this draw includes notable numbers related to Phumphuang.

“This marks 32 years since Phumphuang’s passing. She was born on August 4, 1961, and passed away on June 13, 1992, at the age of 30 to 31. Fans can choose how to arrange these numbers, along with those associated with Kraisorn.

“Additionally, there are auspicious numbers such as 03, 21, 36, 45, 46, 346, 646, 521, 603, 102, and Chinese calendar numbers 372, 725, 72, and 73. It’s a matter of waiting to see what happens.”

Ploypairin, a lottery expert from the north who uses astrological calculations to predict winning numbers, commented on the upcoming draw on June 1, reported KhaoSod.

“The lucky numbers for this draw are 7, with friendly numbers being 8 and 9. For two-digit combinations, the numbers are 68, 78, 98, 76, 18, 13, 41, 45, 59, 34, 58, 19, 51, 46, and 61.

“The three-digit combinations include 689, 688, 994, 459, 139, 165, 168, 891, 459, 186, 916, 649, 659, 384, 399, 533, 433, and 116. Watch out for repeated numbers, as important Buddhist dates often result in such patterns. I wish everyone the best of luck.”