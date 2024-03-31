Three Thai dishes rank in the world’s top ten best, says Tasteatlas

Picture courtesy of Thairath

In a recent release by Tasteatlas, a renowned global food website, Thailand’s culinary prowess has been recognised once again. Three of the nation’s iconic dishes – phat kaphrao, khao soi, and phanaeng curry – have carved their place among the top 10 in the world’s one hundred best dishes list.

Basking in third place on the Tasteatlas list is phat kaphrao, a traditional stir-fry that boasts a fusion of minced meat or seafood, holy basil, and a plethora of other ingredients, including shallots, garlic, and chilli peppers. The dish’s rich flavour profile is enhanced by soy sauce, sugar, and fish sauce. It’s typically served with rice, fried eggs, and a side of fish sauce, creating a symphony of taste that delights the palate.

Further down the list, claiming the sixth spot is Khao Soi. This signature dish of northern Thailand is a delectable coconut soup, a testament to the region’s knack for combining various influences to craft a truly spectacular dish. The base of the khao soi is a mildly spicy broth that marries coconut milk with red curry paste, reported The Pattaya News.

Rounding off the top 10 is the Phanaeng curry, a Thai curry variety distinguished by its thick texture and salty-sweet peanut flavour. This dish comprises meat stewed with coconut milk, curry paste, makrut lime leaves, fish sauce, and palm sugar. The choice of meat for Phanaeng curry usually spans from beef to chicken, duck, or pork, and the dish traditionally excludes vegetables.

In related news, a famous northern Thai dish has been declared the world’s best soup by the foodie platform TasteAtlas.com. This was part of its list of “50 Best Soups in the World” published on July 25. The dish, called Khao Soi, includes red curry soup and meat, usually chicken, and egg noodles. It is then topped with crunchy noodles, fresh lime, pickled cabbage, shallots, and chilis.