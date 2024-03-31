Phuket rescue team kept busy with surge in reptile sightings

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 11:48, 31 March 2024| Updated: 11:48, 31 March 2024
57 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of DDPM-Wichit

Rescue workers at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation branch in Wichit Municipality (DDPM-Wichit), Phuket, have been kept busy with a surge in reptile sightings. Even before the onset of the rainy season, the task of managing the movement of these creatures has become a daily routine.

Yesterday, a massive python and a baby monitor lizard were captured in Soi Thepanusorn. The first call for assistance came early, at 9am, when a small monitor lizard had managed to sneak into a local’s house in Moo 4, Wichit. With the help of poles and loops, the officials successfully restrained the reptile and released it into the wild.

Later in the day at 3.30pm, another call for help was made from the same area. This time, the creature was a python measuring over two metres. Similar to the previous case, the snake was safely captured and subsequently released into the wild.

These reptile-related incidents have marked a busy week for the DDPM-Wichit team. The flurry of activity began on Monday when they were called to a residential area to catch a snake that had burrowed under a water tank in a resident’s yard, reported The Phuket News.

Related news

DDPM-Wichit highlighted that it operates three centres that are open 24 hours a day for emergencies or if residents require assistance. These centres can be contacted to report instances like a large snake intrusion or to report wildfires.

In related news, a 2-metre long crocodile weighing 30 kilogrammes sent villagers in Huay Yai Village, East Pattaya into panic as it casually sunbathed by Taklom Fishing Pond on February 4.

Locals and news crews flocked to capture the unexpected visitor on video, showcasing the reptile’s playful antics and its remarkable evasive skills during capture attempts.

The owner of Taklom Fishing Pond, 56 year old Kan Jantaravichian revealed that this wasn’t the first crocodile sighting in the area, with a similar incident causing concern just a year ago.

Phuket News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Phuket’s international art festival showcases Thailand talent

Published: 17:07, 28 March 2024

Phuket City initiates public consultation for new waste incinerator

Published: 16:44, 28 March 2024

Phuket teenager triggers trouble with museum shooting

Published: 16:26, 28 March 2024

Chalong police bust major drug operation in Rawai, Phuket

Published: 11:59, 28 March 2024