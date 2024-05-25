Thousands rally to greet Thaksin in Korat homecoming

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 13:14, 25 May 2024| Updated: 13:14, 25 May 2024
70 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The red shirts are rolling out the red carpet for Thaksin Shinawatra, as the paroled former prime minister prepares for his first visit to the northeastern province in almost two decades today.

Kowit Khorhenklang, a fervent supporter of Thaksin, anticipates a crowd of 3,000 to join him at Wat Sangkha Chinaram in Sida district this afternoon. Thaksin will attend the cremation ceremony of Wichai Changlek, his loyal long-time driver, who passed away at 73 from an undisclosed illness.

Toy Haemthasong, Wichai’s sister, shared yesterday that Wichai’s last wish was for his body to be brought home to Korat from Nonthaburi, so his boss could lead the religious ceremony.

A poignant highlight of Thaksin’s visit will be his homage to the Thao Suranaree statue in the city—a gesture he hasn’t made in 17 years. Kowit, a member of the provincial red-shirt club and a Chinese pastry vendor, proudly displays a picture of Thaksin in his shop since his last visit.

Related news

“Thaksin is still in my heart forever.”

Kowit and other red-shirt members plan to greet Thaksin at the airport and accompany him throughout the day. Panwadee Tantisirin, a red-shirt leader from Khon Kaen, revealed that over 1,000 red shirts from the northeastern provinces will gather at the temple to welcome Thaksin.

“May 25 will be the day to show him love and loyalty.”

In the municipality, Thaksin will be welcomed by Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, a Nakhon Ratchasima-based politician and Pheu Thai Party MP, along with other notable politicians including Suwat Liptapanlop, chairman of the Chart Pattana Party, reported Bangkok Post.

Thaksin, who will travel by private jet and return to Bangkok the same day, has maintained a hectic travel schedule since his parole release in February. He has already visited Chiang Mai, Phuket, and other locations, often seen in the company of politicians despite his parole condition prohibiting political activities.

Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Eight-figure payouts loom for Singapore Airlines injured passengers

Published: 11:04, 25 May 2024

Road rage: Motorcyclist swipes fist at minibus driver in Pattaya

Published: 10:45, 25 May 2024

Thai police seize assets worth over 2 billion baht in massive raid

Published: 10:28, 25 May 2024

PM hopeful to people’s bridge: Pita’s vision for a unified Thailand

Published: 10:11, 25 May 2024