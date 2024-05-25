Get treated anywhere in Thailand with a single ID card

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Public Health Officer of Banglamung District has announced the implementation of Thailand’s innovative healthcare initiative, Single Thai ID Card, Treatment Everywhere. This game-changing policy promises universal healthcare access and has already been rolled out across 45 provinces, though Chon Buri province remains an exception for now.

As the Ministry of Public Health accelerates its mission for nationwide coverage, the spotlight falls on the enhancement of the 30 Baht Healthcare Card scheme. This ambitious effort aims to extend healthcare benefits to every citizen in the country. In preparation for the nationwide adoption of this medical plan, citizens eligible for the 30 Baht Treat Every Disease privilege are strongly encouraged to register and verify their identities through the Health ID system.

This system offers a multitude of benefits, including access to comprehensive medical treatment records, search histories from participating hospitals, electronic medical certifications, online doctor appointments, telemedicine consultations, and even medication delivery services.

Kitti Boonratananet, the Public Health Officer of Banglamung District, emphasised the importance of early registration.

“Eligible citizens should bring their ID cards and mobile phones to register and confirm their identities at designated healthcare facilities.”

These facilities include Banglamung Hospital, Wat Yan Sangwararam Hospital, and local health promotion hospitals, reported Pattaya Mail.

For added convenience, the Banglamung District Health Office also provides identity confirmation services at the district registration and national identity card section of the Banglamung District Office, available from 9am to 3pm.

