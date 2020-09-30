Thailand
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
In the ongoing stoush between the American, Wesley Barnes, and Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort, the story is now reaching way beyond Thailand’s borders, being reported in mainstream media around the world. Much of the media discussion has focused on whether it is appropriate to be able to sue people over a bad review with criminal defamation.
Defamation is a criminal offence in Thailand, and carries a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison, along with a 200,000 baht fine.
Now it’s come to light that Mr Barnes has been of interest to the US judicial system in the past, being accused of firing a weapon at a bar in Jackson County, Missouri (below).
But let’s get up to speed…
“A US man is facing up to two years in jail in Thailand after posting negative reviews of a hotel he stayed in. He was sued by the resort under the country’s strict anti-defamation laws.” – BBC
“An American man is facing two years in prison in Thailand after posting negative online reviews of a hotel resort.” – The Guardian
Wesley Barnes, who has been working in Thailand, posted a number of negative reviews on different platforms, including Trip Advisor, allegedly accusing the resort of “modern day slavery”, amongst other complaints. He stayed at the resort in June this year.
But the Sea View Resort, claims his criticism was “harsh”, untrue and damaging to the hotel’s reputation.
“The owner filed a complaint that the defendant had posted unfair reviews on his hotel on the TripAdvisor website.” – AFP
“Wesley Gene Barnes is an American citizen who worked as a teacher in Thailand while the world was battling against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He made headlines after posting a negative review of a resort in the Southeast Asian country.” – Conan Daily
The incident started with an argument over Mr Barnes bringing his own bottle of alcohol while dining in the resort’s restaurant. Arguments over the corkage fee “caused a commotion”, later sorted out by an on-duty manager. Since his stay at the resort earlier this year Mr Barnes has posted negative reviews of the property. Then the hotel sued him for defamation.
Mr Barnes was detained and says he spent two nights in prison before he was released on bail.
But this isn’t the first time Mr Barnes has come to the attention of police.
In the US there was an incident which is now public record. There was an official police complaint against 34 year old Wesley G. Barnes, signed off by JEAN PETERS BAKER, the Prosecuting Attorney Jackson County, Missouri, in October 2017.
You can read the full complaint HERE.
A Kansas City man accused of firing a weapon near Waldo Bar and later at a convenience store told people he was a federal agent prior to the initial incident, prosecutors said.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged Wesley G. Barnes, 34, with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Barnes is accused of firing shots from a gun after leaving Waldo Bar about 1 a.m. Wednesday. The bar is near 75th Street and Wornall Road.
Read the rest of the story from The Kansas City Star HERE.
For its part, the Sea View Resort says that, following the reviews, they had received cancellations and inquiries about employee treatment. The management claims that it had told Mr Barnes repeatedly they “would not go ahead with pressing charges if he stopped writing new false reviews”.
“Despite our multiple efforts to contact him to resolve the matter in an amicable way for well over a month, he chose to ignore us completely. He only replied to us when he had been notified of our complaint by the authorities,” according to the BBC story.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
Bride and groom shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding
Four people have been killed during a Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding reception in the Tham Phannara district. One other person was seriously injured in the hail of bullets. Local police report that the incident occurred around 11pm on the road outside the house where the reception was being held in the Dusit tambon village.
Two of the dead people were the recently married couple, 31 year old Aroon Phothavorn, and 24 year old Darawan Boonmeechai. Police report that the reception started early in the evening when the bride’s ex-boyfriend attended the event. It is not known if he was invited or not. As the evening progressed the groom and the ex-boyfriend started arguing, eventually ramping up into a full fistfight.
Darawan and other guests tried to intervene, eventually expelling the two and letting them sort out their differences on the street out the front of the house. Of course, half the reception followed to witness the fighting, but they quickly fled as shots were fired. Both the bride and groom lay critically wounded on the road, with multiple bullet wounds fired by the shooter. Three other wedding guests were shot and wounded in the incident, all aged between 25 and 47. Spent shells from a reported 3 different guns were recovered from the scene, according to Bangkok Post.
Narongrit and Kanchit were rushed to the Tham Phannara Hospital, in central Nakhon Si Thammarat, where they were pronounced dead. Another guest was admitted to Thung Song Hospital with critical injuries.
Police are now speaking to the wedding party witnesses to determine what happened and who fired the guns.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Expats
Koh Chang resort sues American over bad review
A Koh Chang resort is fighting back and, reportedly, suing an American citizen after posting a nasty online review on TripAdvisor. After recently visiting the Sea View Resort on Trat province island in the Gulf of Thailand, American Wesley Barnes wrote an unflattering, almost bitchy, account of his stay prompting the owner to file an official complaint over the ‘unfair’ review. Barnes is accused of causing “damage to the hotel’s reputation” as well as fighting with hotel staff over refusing to pay a corkage fee for alcohol that he had brought into the hotel. Barnes’ review on TripAdvisor below, has got him in hot water with police.
Unfriendly staff, no one ever smiles. They act like they don’t want anyone there. The restaurant manager was the worst. He is from the Czech Republic. He is extremely rude and impolite to guests. Find another place. There are plenty with nicer staff that are happy you are staying with them.
Immigration police detained and arrested Barnes, who works and lives in Thailand, took him back to the island where he was later freed on bail. If convicted, Barnes could face up to 2 years in jail along with up to a 200,000 baht fine under current defamation laws.
Sea View Resort is located on Kai Bae Beach currently ranks 10th out of 85 properties on the island that have been reviewed on TripAdvisor. Out of 1,922 reviews, 1,090 rate the resort as excellent, 580 rate it as very good, 170 as average, 48 as poor and 32 as terrible.
They have published a reaction to the case, featured on Richard Barrow’s Facebook page…
And then….
Thailand’s defamation laws have often been used as weapons to silence people and are used by businesses and influential figures to intimidate detractors, sometimes over trivial matters.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Songkhla
Nude Panda: naked food delivery man hit with 500 baht fine
Nude Panda? Rude Panda? Or NoodPanda? A man working as a food delivery driver in the southern province of Songkhla, has been filmed riding his motorbike while naked. 24 year old Botsin Dueanchamroon later handed himself in to police, explaining that he’d taken his clothes off due to “a personal problem”. The nature of the problem is not known, and police let Botsin go with a 500 baht fine.
The incident came to light after a video was posted on social media, showing a naked Botsin hurtling along on his motorbike, which had a food delivery bag on the back. The video has now been deleted. According to a 66 year old motorbike taxi driver, Bai Aumaoom, Botsin parked his bike in front of a local temple, removed his clothes, then got back on the bike and drove off.
He later returned and strolled around before putting his clothes back on. One woman who witnessed the spectacle says she was “sickened by the sight” and would not want to eat any food delivered by the man.
Social media response was mixed with most just inquisitive about his motives to ride “commando” with little (actually no) protection.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
PM dismisses rumours of alliance with opposition to form new government
Around 10 villagers hospitalised after chemical spill in Samut Prakan
Thailand’s ban on hazardous farming chemicals to remain in place
Man arrested for fake immigration documents operation at Bangkok grocery store
Minister calls for all complaints against Sarasas schools to be monitored amid abuse allegations
Immigration police arrest 3 at Bangkok airport, 2 Thais allegedly had fake US visas
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
Cabinet approves co-payment of 3,000 baht each for 10 million consumers
Phuket prepares to welcome first Chinese tourists in over 6 months
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Sarasas school teacher charged with assault for allegedly abusing students
Woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby on a bench in Phuket
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
7-Eleven delivery worker saves customer’s life
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
Koh Chang resort sues American over bad review
Bangkok DJ dies in high speed crash on notorious ‘death road’
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Trending
- Environment2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Cambodia1 day ago
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
- Bangkok20 hours ago
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
- World3 hours ago
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
- Tourism3 days ago
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow
- Expats4 days ago
Koh Chang resort sues American over bad review
Frank Leboeuf
September 30, 2020 at 11:44 am
Gasp – from unlawful use of a weapon charges in the USA to posting harsh negative reviews on a Thai resort on TripAdvisor, what a slippery slope….
What’s next? Jaywalking?
Alan
September 30, 2020 at 11:58 am
An American nut case, a danger to the people. Take him to the cleaners and toss him out with a lifetime ban. Americans, don’t fit in, they just hang out with each other, stuck somewhere in the fifties and sixties.
Pieter Wilhelm
September 30, 2020 at 12:13 pm
If true, claiming to be an officer of law and firing a weapon at a bar is a clear indication of the mindset of the individual in question.
Toby Andrews
September 30, 2020 at 12:19 pm
Firing guns at night in the street in Kansas City. I’ve been there. It is just high spirits and an old western tradition.
You see at on the western movies all the time. lol
The more this resort persists in this vindictive persecution, the more they will lose customers.
The correct way would have been to contact TripAdvisor and asked for it to be taken off.
But I guess they tried that and it failed. Maybe because TripAdvisor decided the review was true.
This resort has dozens of one post excellent reviews from people who, never posted about anything else, and never posted again.
Some from years ago.
I claim THEY are untrue.