Thailand

The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now

Jack Arthur

Published 

34 seconds ago

 on 

Stock photo by JESHOOTS.COM via Unsplash

Update: Under the “Phuket Sandbox” and “Samui Plus” travel models, travellers not only need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be eligible to enter Thailand under the schemes, but they also need to be travelling from countries classified by Thailand’s Department of Disease Control as a low to medium risk for Covid-19.

The DDC posts a new list on the 1st and 16th of every month. The information is mostly in Thai. Click HERE to go to the DDC website.

Here is a list of countries classified by low, medium and high risk by Thailand’s DDC…

PHOTO: NBT

PHOTO: NBT

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: NNT

 

image

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Thailand

The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
