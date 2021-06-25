The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now

Update: Under the “Phuket Sandbox” and “Samui Plus” travel models, travellers not only need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be eligible to enter Thailand under the schemes, but they also need to be travelling from countries classified by Thailand’s Department of Disease Control as a low to medium risk for Covid-19.

The DDC posts a new list on the 1st and 16th of every month. The information is mostly in Thai. Click HERE to go to the DDC website.

Here is a list of countries classified by low, medium and high risk by Thailand’s DDC…

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: NNT

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates