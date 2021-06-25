World
Rare, giant barking deer makes appearance in Cambodia
A rare deer, known as a “giant barking deer” was seen in Cambodia, says Cambodian officials today.
The muntjac (AKA barking deer), an endangered species, was seen, and photographed via hidden Camera in Cambodia’s Virachey National Park in the Ratanakiri province, in northeast Cambodia says environmental spokesperson Neth Pheaktra.
The barking deer mainly live in the hill ranges of Lao PDR, Vietnam and eastern Cambodia. However, there is insufficient information to give accurate population figures. It may be most noticeable for its sizeable antlers which make it look not dissimilar to Loki from the Marvel universe.
The deer was caught on camera several months ago, but it was only after Cambodian authorities got their camera and went through months of footage did they make their exciting discovery.
Neth was jubilant over the deer spotting, calling it “the most exciting news for Cambodia and for the whole world that such a rare and most critically endangered species was discovered in Cambodia”.
The deer species was first discovered in nearby Vietnam and Laos back in 1994.
The park the deer was discovered in is under constant threat of illegal logging and deforestation, which has already negatively impacted the area.
SOURCE: WWF Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Rare, giant barking deer makes appearance in Cambodia
Anutin says health system won’t collapse despite shortages
Fire at Chinese martial arts school kills 18, mainly kids
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Man allegedly steals almost 300,000 baht from monk
Illegal cigarette shipment busted, valued at 30 million baht
Pair arrested for allegedly stealing prepaid phone cards worth 240 million baht, take home almost 150
Top 5 Indian Restaurants in Bangkok
A Korean restaurant catches fire at a Phuket shopping centre
Top 10 Provinces to visit in Thailand
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for emergency use in Thailand
1 dead 99 unaccounted for in Florida building collapse
Airlines participate in trials of IATA Travel Pass app
Top 8 Street Foods in Thailand
A bed in the sky: Shanghai opens world’s highest luxury hotel
GMT Live | Bangkok Covid situation, Klongtoey slums, Sandbox squabbles
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
- Thailand3 days ago
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
- Bangkok1 day ago
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
- Phuket3 days ago
Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October