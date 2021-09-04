Thailand
The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Tim Newton speaks to Bangkok lawyer Benjamin Hart from Integrity Legal (link below). Ben is concerned at recent mutterings from the Thai government which may have insisted on proof of covid vaccines for any number of services, from simply eating to domestic travel. There is currently an instance on proof of vaccines for any provincial travel in Thailand in and out of Dark Red Zones. But what role will vaccine ‘papers’ have in the next phase of Thailand’s Covid-era?
Integrity Legal YouTube page…
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO6aDpt9xRwgueZvwIsBpWg
