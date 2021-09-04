Connect with us

The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO

Tim Newton speaks to Bangkok lawyer Benjamin Hart from Integrity Legal (link below). Ben is concerned at recent mutterings from the Thai government which may have insisted on proof of covid vaccines for any number of services, from simply eating to domestic travel. There is currently an instance on proof of vaccines for any provincial travel in Thailand in and out of Dark Red Zones. But what role will vaccine ‘papers’ have in the next phase of Thailand’s Covid-era?

AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-04 11:45
27 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Tim Newton speaks to Bangkok lawyer Benjamin Hart from Integrity Legal I do think Tim was trying to get a response from Benjamin with Thai Government departments requiring proof of vaccination to be processed, especially…
Spice61
2021-09-04 12:04
Question: Integrity legal has some good comments, but, I think he should step back & have a look at his personal ideas? He says you should not have to show a passport to travel Domestically? Hate to tell you !…
