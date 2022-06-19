The End of Thailand Pass and More Restrictions To Ease | Weekend Update

No more Thailand Pass and more restrictions to ease. Thailand also to consider scrapping the long standing ban on alcohol sales during the afternoon. Study finds that 30% of green based drinks in Thailand exceed legal limit of allowed green levels. Phuket Zoo closes down. Your questions answered on Sundays weekend update with The Thaiger.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.