Bangkok
Bangkok’s protestors keep up the fight against Prayut
Bangkok’s anti-government protestors are keeping up the fight to pressure Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down. Protestors staged their “Second Walk to Chase Tu” last night, moving from Royal Thai Police headquarters to Din Daeng intersection in the centre of Bangkok. The spot is close to Prayut’s residence ‘Tu’ and ‘Uncle Tu’ are Prayut’s nicknames, often used not so affectionately by his critics.
The 2 groups leading the charge were People’s Group to Chase Tu, and Red Revolutionary People. The groups opened up the night’s activities by demanding the release of detained activists. The protest leaders held up foam boxes with names of activists stuck in jail who have not been granted bail. The leaders also gave Thailand’s now infamous 3 finger salute, inspired by The Hunger Games.
Next, the protestors demanded that the government increase Thailand’s measly minimum wage and curb oil prices, as well as determine the duties of the Royal Thai Police. Reporters from Matichon noted that the protest was calm, with traffic flowing normally.
Protests last week were not quite the same. Police and protesters both suffered injuries after they confronted each other, also at Din Daeng intersection. Two police were taken to hospital after having ping pong bombs and glass thrown at them.
Many of the protesters, mostly motorcycle-riding youths, and some from the ‘hard core’ Talugas group, gathered under the flyover at the intersection again late last night. The activists began throwing firecrackers at the police, who responded with tear gas, resulting in minor injuries on both sides.
Thailand’s wave of protests began in the summer of 2020, with university students calling for government reforms, and breaking taboos challenging the power of Thailand’s monarchy and censorship against criticising it. Thailand’s dissidents continue to call for PM Prayut to step down, though who knows if that will ever happen.
SOURCE: Matichon
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thais like ‘soft power’, poll finds
Phuket teens promised cash prizes for anti-drug slogans
Shanghai returns to mass lockdowns and travel restrictions
Best spot for surfing holiday at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket
Foreigners brawl near Pattaya’s Walking Street, one left with slash wounds
The End of Thailand Pass and More Restrictions To Ease | Weekend Update
Bangkok’s protestors keep up the fight against Prayut
Foreigner’s body spotted floating off Pattaya Beach
Israel and Palestine exchange rockets and air strikes again
Phuket Zoo to close down following Covid-19 economic destruction
German man says he was attacked in Chon Buri, witnesses claim he started it
5 incredible new hotels in Koh Samui worth packing your bags for
‘Phuket Durian Fair’ promotes Thailand’s popular fruit for tourism
‘Travellers’ caught smuggling cocaine worth millions of baht to Phuket and Bangkok
Thailand to lift 2 – 5pm alcohol sales ban in hotels from July
Young whale spotted caught in rubbish in Phuket
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
Government to temporarily waive TM6 immigration forms
Thailand’s new cannabis laws, yes, but no, but yes…
Minimum Thai wage up to 650 baht for 16 careers
British pensioner in Chiang Mai dies in motorbike accident
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Lifestyle4 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
- Thailand2 days ago
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
- Laos2 days ago
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Pass, Bars, Masks: The Thaiger’s predictions for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting
Recent comments: