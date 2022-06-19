Bangkok’s protestors keep up the fight against Prayut

Bangkok’s anti-government protestors are keeping up the fight to pressure Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down. Protestors staged their “Second Walk to Chase Tu” last night, moving from Royal Thai Police headquarters to Din Daeng intersection in the centre of Bangkok. The spot is close to Prayut’s residence ‘Tu’ and ‘Uncle Tu’ are Prayut’s nicknames, often used not so affectionately by his critics.

The 2 groups leading the charge were People’s Group to Chase Tu, and Red Revolutionary People. The groups opened up the night’s activities by demanding the release of detained activists. The protest leaders held up foam boxes with names of activists stuck in jail who have not been granted bail. The leaders also gave Thailand’s now infamous 3 finger salute, inspired by The Hunger Games.

Next, the protestors demanded that the government increase Thailand’s measly minimum wage and curb oil prices, as well as determine the duties of the Royal Thai Police. Reporters from Matichon noted that the protest was calm, with traffic flowing normally.

Protests last week were not quite the same. Police and protesters both suffered injuries after they confronted each other, also at Din Daeng intersection. Two police were taken to hospital after having ping pong bombs and glass thrown at them.

Many of the protesters, mostly motorcycle-riding youths, and some from the ‘hard core’ Talugas group, gathered under the flyover at the intersection again late last night. The activists began throwing firecrackers at the police, who responded with tear gas, resulting in minor injuries on both sides.

Thailand’s wave of protests began in the summer of 2020, with university students calling for government reforms, and breaking taboos challenging the power of Thailand’s monarchy and censorship against criticising it. Thailand’s dissidents continue to call for PM Prayut to step down, though who knows if that will ever happen.

