Bangkok Airways resumes flights from U-Tapao to Phuket and Koh Samui

Next month, Bangkok Airways will resume flights from the U-Tapao–Rayong–Pattaya International Airport to Phuket and Koh Samui. The Phuket – U-Tapao flights will resume on December 2 while the Samui – U-Tapao will start back up on December 15.

Flights between Phuket and U-Tapao with an ATR72-600 aircraft will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with outbound flights from the Phuket International Airport at 12:15pm while inbound flights to Phuket take off at 2:25pm.

For flights between Koh Samui and U-Tapao on an ATR72-600 aircraft flights will run on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Outbound flights from the Samui Airport will take off at 2:25pm while inbound flights from U-Tapao will take off at 4:10pm.

For more information and flight schedules, visit www.bangkokair.com.