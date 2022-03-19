Thailand’s State of Emergency extended, again

Two years into Thailand’s reaction to the Covid pandemic, Thailand’s State of Emergency will remain in effect after being extended for another two months. The emergency decree allows the Government to tackle the outbreak through its Covid-19 task force – the CCSA. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration makes decisions, relating to internal Covid policy and government reaction, on the run without having to wait for parliamentary votes.

The emergency decree is also the source of many of the current restrictions, including the wearing of face masks. It also allowed the Immigration department to issue the so-called ‘Covid extensions’ for people stuck in Thailand because of their home country’s re-entry policies or lack of return flights.

The decree has been extended from April 1 to May 31.

In a press conference yesterday, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said Covid-19 is “still a pandemic and there needs to be careful consideration and evaluation before transitioning to an endemic phase”.

The Emergency Decree was first invoked by the PM back in March 2020. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was formed under the emergency orders and has been responsible for setting measures, including health regulations, travel restrictions and entry schemes, to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Thailand.

The Emergency Decree has been extended numerous times. In past discussions, the government has considered ending the decree, but ending the decree would dissolve the CCSA. Officials have been considering more permanent measures to essentially replace the emergency decree as well as form a government body to handle the Covid-19 situation and other public health emergencies in the future.

Yesterday the CCSA confirmed a few minor changes to the Thailand Pass and current restrictions in Thailand…