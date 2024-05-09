Thailand’s silver screen success with ‘Mother of the Bride’ in Phuket

Photo courtesy of IMDb

Thailand’s tropical gem, Phuket, steals the spotlight in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Mother of the Bride, set against the stunning backdrop of Anantara Layan Phuket Resort and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas.

Directed by Mark Waters and featuring Hollywood heavyweights including Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, and Benjamin Bratt, this film not only showcases Thailand’s natural beauty but also cements its status as a burgeoning global film hub.

To lure more international filmmakers, the Thai government has rolled out lucrative incentives, from personal income tax waivers for foreign talent to cash rebates of up to 20% for overseas productions. These measures have transformed Phuket into a hotbed for international shoots, injecting vigour into the local economy and tourism sector.

Scheduled for a Netflix premiere today, just ahead of Mother’s Day worldwide, Mother of the Bride follows Lana as her daughter Emma drops the bombshell of a destination wedding in Thailand. Cue the comedic chaos, especially as Lana finds herself on the verge of marrying her ex’s offspring. Against the picturesque Phuket landscapes, the film not only entertains but also tantalises global audiences with the island’s allure.

The trend of filming in Thailand not only ignites the set-jetting craze, drawing tourists to iconic film locations but also pumps vitality into the local economy through increased visitor numbers and expenditure, reported Travel Wires.

William Heinecke, founder and Chairman of Minor International, the operator of the film’s featured resorts, champions Thailand’s role in this cinematic surge.

“Thailand is adeptly tapping into the set-jetting phenomenon, showcasing our vibrant cinematic offerings while reaping tangible benefits for both the local economy and production teams.”

