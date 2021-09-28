Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand’s reopening divided into 4 phases

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Denis Vasilyev/Flickr

Thailand is looking toward the future as the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday its plan to gradually reopen the country. The CCSA’s plan consists of 4 phases that take into consideration tourism revenue, geography, and Covid preventive measures.

  • Pilot phase: October 1 to October 31. Phuket, Surat Thani, including Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao islands. Phang Nga, including Khao Lak coastal area and Koh Yao island. Krabi, including Koh Phi Phi and Koh Ngai islands, Railay, Khlong Muang and Tub Kaak beaches. Also included in the Pilot Phase are the Phuket and Samui Sandbox programmes that were previously launched over the last couple of months.
  • Phase 1: November 1 to 30 Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan, including Hua Hin and Nong Kae subdistricts. Phetchaburi, including the Cha-am district. Chonburi, including Pattaya City, Jomtien and Bang Saray subdistricts. Ranong, including Koh Phayam. Chiang Mai, including Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng and Doi Tao districts. Loei, including the Chiang Khan district. Buriram, including the Muang district.
  • Phase 2: December 1 to 31. Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Phrae, Nong Khai, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Samut Prakan, Trat, Rayong, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Phase 3: January 2022-TBD. Surin, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Tak, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Nan, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Satun.

The mayor of Pattaya City also officially confirmed that the reopening of Pattaya was delayed until November.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

 

image

