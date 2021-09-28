Thailand’s reopening divided into 4 phases

Thailand is looking toward the future as the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday its plan to gradually reopen the country. The CCSA’s plan consists of 4 phases that take into consideration tourism revenue, geography, and Covid preventive measures.

Pilot phase : October 1 to October 31. Phuket, Surat Thani, including Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao islands. Phang Nga, including Khao Lak coastal area and Koh Yao island. Krabi, including Koh Phi Phi and Koh Ngai islands, Railay, Khlong Muang and Tub Kaak beaches. Also included in the Pilot Phase are the Phuket and Samui Sandbox programmes that were previously launched over the last couple of months.

The mayor of Pattaya City also officially confirmed that the reopening of Pattaya was delayed until November.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

