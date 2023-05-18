Thailand’s National Health Security System starts free condom initiative

Condoms, photo via Pixabay.

Thailand announced a new initiative to provide free condoms to individuals holding universal healthcare cards as part of the National Health Security System, also known as the 30-baht health scheme. The initiative aims to prevent unwanted pregnancies and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among people of reproductive ages, Pattaya Mail reported yesterday.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek highlighted the government’s concern for public healthcare, particularly about sexual health issues such as STIs and unwanted pregnancies. As part of these efforts, universal healthcare cardholders will be eligible to receive ten condoms per week, up to a maximum of 52 weeks per person per year.

The National Health Security Office is also considering extending this privilege to individuals under the social security system and the government’s official welfare system. By expanding access to free condoms, the government aims to promote safer sexual practices and protect the overall well-being of its citizens.

To distribute free condoms, vending machines will be installed in five initial provinces. These include Chon Buri (Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya City Hospital, and Central Festival Shopping Mall in Pattaya), Bangkok (Thammasat University, Tha Phachan Campus), Nonthaburi (Tonsak Market), Saraburi (Suk Anan Park Shopping Mall), and Pathum Thani (Faculty of Pharmacy, Rangsit University). These locations were selected strategically to ensure convenient access to condoms for individuals in different areas.

The free condom initiative is Thailand’s latest move in promoting sexual health and reducing the prevalence of STIs and unintended pregnancies. By making condoms readily available to universal healthcare cardholders, the government hopes to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their sexual health and contribute to a healthier society overall.

In December last year, it was reported that the percentage of AIDS infections has been rising among young Thais in a worrying trend. According to the director of the Disease Control Department’s Division of AIDS, nearly two-thirds of new HIV infections were in young people. The director, Dr Cheewanan Lertpiriyasuwat, said this was much higher than the global average of around 30%.

According to the AIDS Epidemic Model, about 6,500 Thai citizens are likely to have contracted HIV in 2021. That year, 9,300 people in Thailand died from AIDS, Thai PBS reported.