Man found dead in love hotel after taking Viagra

Photo via ThaiRath

A 62 year old Thai man died after taking half a Viagra pill in a love hotel in the central province of Supah Buri. A woman in the room with the man believed to be a sex worker, fled the scene after he died.

A member of the hotel staff discovered the dead body of the man yesterday evening and reported the incident to officers from Tung Kork Police Station. The man was found lying naked and dead on the bed. A box of condoms and half a Viagra pill were found near his body. His motorcycle, a red Honda Wave, and other belongings remained at the scene.

A hotel employee revealed that the deceased and a woman checked in at about 4pm. They agreed to rent the room for only one hour. At 5pm, the employee visited the room to inform the couple that their time was up, only to find the man motionless on the bed.

The dead man’s friend, a Som Tam seller, reported to police that his friend told him that he was meeting a woman at the hotel and could the woman borrow his motorcycle to get there. He agreed but was curious why his friend had not come back after the alleged sex worker returned his vehicle. So, he went to check on him at the hotel and discovered the tragic news.

Officers deduced that the man likely arranged a sexual encounter with the woman at the love hotel and ingested a Viagra beforehand. The woman then fled, frightened she would be charged with his murder.

The dead body has been sent for an autopsy, and officers revealed the woman would be summoned for questioning.

Viagra is a well-known brand name for sildenafil. The medicine is widely used among men experiencing erectile dysfunction, or the inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for sexual activity. It helps increase blood flow in the penis and relax blood vessels which will allow a stronger and longer-lasting erection.

Regrettably, this incident is not an isolated occurrence within love hotels. Last year, a 62 year old man suffered a heart attack at a love hotel in the Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok.

In March of this year, a lifeless body of a 70 year old man was found in a love hotel in Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand.