Thailand champions LGBTQ rights with World Pride 2030 bid

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

As Thailand gears up to potentially host the prestigious World Pride event in 2030, Siam Piwat Group is championing a progressive stance on LGBTQ rights.

The property and retail giant has launched the “Celebration: Right to Love” campaign in anticipation of the same-sex marriage bill’s enactment by the end of the year. This legislative milestone would position Thailand as the first Southeast Asian nation to legalise same-sex unions.

The Bangkok Pride parade, organised annually, is set to showcase the country’s commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion. LGBTQ activist and Bangkok Pride co-founder Chumaporn Taengkliang expressed ambitions to exhibit Thailand’s readiness to host World Pride.

“We are demonstrating that Thailand has truly supported diversity, equality and inclusion.”

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted the additional benefits of the Pride events, such as boosting the nation’s economy and travel industry. The concept of a festival economy is central to the government’s strategy for economic growth, with Thai festivals being key drivers.

Paetongtarn also emphasised the significance of Pride events in propelling Bangkok’s candidacy for World Pride 2030, enhancing its reputation as a top global LGBTQ+ destination. Chumaporn added that this year’s parade will be historically significant as it will be the first to witness participation from a political leader.

Forums discussing education and human rights issues pertinent to the LGBTIQN+ community are also part of the Pride Month activities. Aimed to be Asia’s largest LGBTIQN+-related forum, the organiser seeks to extend the scope of pride activities nationwide, with aspirations to hold 100 events across Thailand.

The Celebration: Right to Love campaign by Siam Piwat Group encapsulates a variety of events and activities, including the Bangkok Pride Parade, the Bangkok Pride Forum, and the Drag Bangkok Festival, which will run from May 31 until June. Saruntorn Asaves, the head of the shopping centre division at Siam Piwat Group, sees Bangkok Pride as an opportunity to bolster Thailand’s image as a premier events destination.

The campaign is expected to draw over 200,000 participants, including international visitors, contributing to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s projected 35 million tourist arrivals this year, reported Bangkok Post.

With such initiatives, Thailand is actively shaping its identity as an inclusive, diverse, and economically forward-thinking nation on the global stage.