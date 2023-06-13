Reeling it in: Fisheries Dept hooks attention with temporary fishing ban in Gulf of Thailand’s Tua Kor area

The Fisheries Department announced there will be a temporary fishing ban implemented in the Tua Kor area of the Gulf of Thailand. The decision was made as a direct result of the substantial rise in the amount of fish caught for commercial purposes in the area.

The amount of fish that was caught each day in 2022 averaged out to 11,700 kilograms, which is a significant increase from the 8,630 kilograms that were caught each day in the year before. According to the head of the Fisheries Department, Chalermchai Suwanrak, the closure will be implemented in two phases, during which time it will have an effect on eight provinces located in the central and eastern regions.

The first phase of the operation starts on Thursday and will continue until August 15, Bangkok Post reported. It will cover a 2,350-square-kilometer area of the Gulf of Thailand from Petchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.

The second phase will begin on August 1 and continue until September 30, covering a region that is 1,650 square kilometres in size, and stretching from the Muang district of Samut Sakhon to Sri Racha district in Chon Buri.

Chalermchai Suwanrak said…

“The department hopes that the fishing ban will help replenish fish stocks in the area.”

