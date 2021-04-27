Thailand’s government schools may see another delay in reopening | Thaiger

Thailand’s government schools may see another delay in reopening if Covid-19 infections continue to surge. The Office of the Basic Education Commission says the date could be pushed back to June 1 for the new school term. As of now, the reopening is tentatively set for May 17.

The reopening date was set before Thailand’s 3rd outbreak swept the nation, seeing more than 2,000 new Covid infections on a daily basis. Now, the Ministry of Education is closely monitoring the situation to determine whether to push the date back for reopening. Just recently, the Ministry held a meeting to discuss the reopening date, along with updates on containment measures such as partial lockdowns and bans on some domestic travelling.

Schools that feature large class sizes and training establishments have been suspended until further notice, with the Ministry taking note. As it is well-known that many Thai government schools feature large class sizes, the idea of these classes potentially spreading the virus is of concern. If the reopening of the new school term is delayed to June 1, admissions to Prathom 1 (Grade 1) and the entrance exams of Mathayom 1 (Grade 7) and Mathayom 4 (Grade 10) would be deferred as well.

Last week, the drawing of lots for the admission of Prathom 1 students had been rescheduled for May 2 with the registration of new students set for May 4. For Mathayom 1 students, applications will be accepted between April 24-28 and the admission exams will be held on May 6 with exam results to be announced on May 8.

For Mathayom 4, applications are also to be submitted between April 24-28, with the admission exam being set for May 9 with results announced on May 12. Schools for the disabled have set application submissions for April 24-30 and enrollment for May 15.

With news of some provinces going into partial lockdowns, the delay in reopening would take into consideration the inability for many families to travel to other provinces for entrance exams.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates