Hua Hin to submit October re-opening plan for government approval | Thaiger

Hua Hin
Hua Hin to submit October re-opening plan for government approval
The seaside town of Hua Hin, on the Gulf of Thailand, is working on a proposal to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists from October. Krod Rojanastien, from the Thai Chamber of Commerce, says the Hua Hin Recharge campaign aims to include the resort town in the government’s re-opening plan. He says the area has already earned a reputation for wellness holidays and being a popular seaside destination just a few hours from Bangkok.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the Hua Hin Recharge campaign includes Hua Hin municipality and the district of Nong Kae, an area of around 86 square kilometres, with 182 registered hotels. Adopting similar criteria to the Phuket sandbox model, the campaign is targeting vaccinated foreigners flying into Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport or by private jet to Hua Hin airport. All international visitors would be subject to a Covid-19 test on arrival and would need to download the Thailand Plus tracing app prior to being transported to their hotel.
Krod says tourism operators are hoping to offer tour packages, as well as partnering with their counterparts in places like Phuket and Pattaya, to swap visitors once tourists have completed 7 days in Hua Hin. He says if the re-opening is approved, local operators hope to receive around 100,000 foreign visitors, primarily from countries like China, Japan, Germany, Scandinavia, and the UK. In total, these numbers should result in 1.2 billion baht in revenue.
However, as with elsewhere, everything hinges on the vaccine rollout.
“In order to achieve re-opening, inoculations in Hua Hin must start by June 1 and continue until September 30 with the number of required doses needed being 353,498.”
The Tourism and Sports Ministry has already given the Hua Hin Recharge campaign the go-ahead, on condition that people in areas such as Pran Buri and Cha-am, in the neighbouring province of Phetchaburi, are also vaccinated. The proposal will now go before a meeting of the National Tourism Policy Committee next week, before finally being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok car riders must wear face masks if 2 or more people in car
Bangkok car riders now must wear a face mask if more than 2 people are in the car. The City Hall made the announcement yesterday, as part of the measures by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19. Family members in the same car aren’t being excluded from the rule. Questions on social media have signaled confusion surrounding wearing masks in cars, but now the news is out that, indeed, anyone in a car with 2 people or more, must mask up or face a 20,000 baht fine.
The mask-wearing mandates have seen stricter enforcement as Thailand has seen daily new Covid infections in the thousands, sparking more questions over locking down the capital. Just yesterday, it saw 901 infections and 4 deaths, prompting a partial lockdown for the capital. Even Thailand’s PM, Prayut-Chan-o-cha was fined for not wearing a mask at a cabinet meeting.
Bars and nightclubs are linked to the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok over the past month. Data from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration show that nearly two-thirds of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok traced back to entertainment venues.
Now, a full lockdown decision is expected tomorrow for Bangkok. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to make the recommendation which will be forwarded to the full committee chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The CCSA will also discuss a proposed 21 day quarantine for those travelling from Covid-19 hotspots abroad. The recommended hot spots include India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
In Phuket, which has seen a large number of daily new infections, government officials have threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times.
Today, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control has reported 2,179 new Covid-19 infections and 15 deaths.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Health officials will carry out an autopsy on the body of a 23 year old woman who died days after receiving the Sinovac vaccine. Relatives of the deceased say she became ill after receiving the second dose of CoronaVac, the Covid-19 vaccine from Chinese manufacturer, Sinovac Biotech.
The Bangkok Post reports that the unnamed woman, who worked as a salesperson in the central province of Samut Sakhon, received the Sinovac vaccine at her place of work on April 21. According to family members, she fell ill the next day, with vomiting and a headache, and was admitted to a Pathum Thani hospital, north of Bangkok, later that day. She died the following day.
It’s understood the ministry has pledged to investigate the death, after the woman’s family spoke to the media yesterday. Relatives say they’re concerned her death may be related to the Sinovac jab. They say they have yet to receive any official explanation for the death.
Chawetsan Namwat from the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division, part of the Public Health Ministry, says it’s too soon to say if the woman’s death is linked to the vaccine, adding that the case is being investigated.
“We will perform an autopsy on her body to determine the true cause of her death. We have yet to find a death we could attribute to the vaccine. There is no need to suspend the roll-out as we strongly believe it can and will help to bring the outbreak under control. However, it is our duty to investigate and we will let the public know once the facts become clearer.”
He says autopsies performed on 2 others who died shortly after being inoculated found that their deaths were caused by pre-existing conditions. The autopsies ruled out the Sinovac vaccine as a cause of death in both cases.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lockdown decision expected tomorrow for Bangkok
A full lockdown decision is expected tomorrow for Thailand’s capital of Bangkok after record daily Covid-19 infections have sent the city into a frenzy trying to stop the spread of the virus. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to make the recommendation which will be forwarded to the full committee chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The CCSA will also discuss a proposed 21 day quarantine for those travelling from Covid-19 hotspots abroad. The recommended hot spots include India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
Yesterday, the capital recorded 901 infections and 4 deaths, sending the city into a partial lockdown with mask wearing compulsory. But even Thailand’s PM was caught skirting the mask-wearing rule as he has had to cough up 6,000 baht after the Bangkok governor fined him for not wearing a face mask while attending a meeting at Government House yesterday.
Thai PBS World reported that a photo of the PM sitting at a meeting table without a face mask was posted on his own Facebook page after the meeting. The photo was later removed, but by then, it had already been shared by eagle-eyed netizens.
Meanwhile, 31 types of businesses in Bangkok were ordered to shutter for at least 2 weeks from yesterday. And, today, 2,179 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths, in Thailand, were reported by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have succumbed to the virus. There are now 25,973 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand including 169 patients in critical condition.
Bars and nightclubs are linked to the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok over the past month. Data from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration show that nearly two-thirds of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok traced back to entertainment venues. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Hua Hin to submit October re-opening plan for government approval
Bangkok car riders must wear face masks if 2 or more people in car
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Lockdown decision expected tomorrow for Bangkok
Officials threaten to prosecute clinics, labs that violate Covid control measures
Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths
Tuesday’s full moon will be a SUPER full moon
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Thai PM fined 6,000 baht for not wearing face mask during Cabinet meeting
Thailand’s “problem foreigners” who don’t wear masks. Really?! | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Foreigners busted for party, Smart Visa make-over | April 26
Travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore starts May 26
Former negotiator says peace in Thailand’s deep south can be reached with ongoing discussions
Entertainment venues linked to majority of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok
German and Thai arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover officer
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Entertainment venues the source of 6,020 Covid-19 infections
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Drugs4 days ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- World4 days ago
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
- Indonesia3 days ago
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation