Events
Too big to fail: Full Moon Party revives Koh Pha Ngan
In the US, the phrase “too big to fail” is applied to financial institutions whose defaulting would cause the national or even global economy to collapse. So these institutions receive bailouts to keep them afloat in times of economic crisis. In Thailand, our too-big-to-fail institution might be the Full Moon Party. The legendary party, running for nearly 40 years on Haad Rin Beach on the island of Koh Pha Ngan, has been allowed to continue even in times when other parties and gatherings were restricted.
Next week, crowds will flock north and south to celebrate uniquely different holidays falling on the same night. Loy Krathong, the festival of floating boats made of leaves, falls on the full moon of the 12th month on the Thai calendar, usually in November on the Gregorian calendar. And Full Moon Party falls each month on… well, you can probably figure that out.
This month marks the first anniversary of the relaunch of the Full Moon Party. Though rarely cancelled or banned – save for the party scheduled for October 17, 2017, just days after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej – the party was shut down at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
CLOSED FOR COVID
With a party that draws 20,000 tourists, backpackers, and holidaying Thais, the momentum is strong and hard to stop. February 2020 saw one of the biggest Full Moon Parties in history, with surging tourism overwhelming accommodation availability and last-minute partiers wandering the streets in search of a bed. One hotel owner reported receiving phone calls from AirBnB, Expedia, and Agoda, each offering US$1000 to cancel a booking and give them an available room for the night.
When Covid-19 lockdown restrictions began in March 2020, officials announced the party was cancelled, but that didn’t deter thousands of tourists who already had plans and showed up anyway. Full Moon Party in March was still huge and wild, but a bit muted, with apprehension about the pandemic and entertainment shutdown that would follow and last for nearly two years.
Covid proved that Full Moon Party was too big to fail, with the economy of most of Koh Pha Ngan collapsing almost immediately after it was clear there would be no party for at least a few months. Nearly every business except for a 7-Eleven and a few street food stalls shuttered, at least half of which never reopened. Even 7-Eleven began closing at 9pm and eventually closed completely for several months as the travel restrictions and closures dragged on. The electric and water companies drove around after the last Full Moon Party in March 2020 collecting outstanding bills, knowing that without the party, no businesses would be able to pay within a few weeks.
RELAUNCHING
Throughout the pandemic, there were rumours of restrictions lifting, alcohol bans and nightlife closures being repealed. But most were nixed as Covid infections climbed in Thailand. In November 2021, officials tentatively announced a small party would be allowed to go ahead. A handful of local businesses on the beach promoted around Thailand to the few travellers that had returned after the July 2021 Sandbox reopening, urging young tourists to come help restart the once massive party.
The first Full Moon Party after Covid was small. Very small. After officials flip-flopped on allowing the party, a few hundred people showed up on the beach, with one or two DJs and a handful of bucket sellers. It was a far cry from the hundreds of bars and bucket stalls selling massively oversized cocktails to young backpackers dancing to dozens of DJs and sound systems along the beach and throughout town.
But it gave hope to the people of Haad Rin that business could be revived and Thailand might recover from the pandemic. Numbers picked up in the coming months, with a New Year’s Eve Party attended by a few thousand people. Covid infections were definitely spread during the parties, but not in numbers as significant as officials feared.
By the Songkran holiday in April, the Full Moon Party immediately following it crossed the 10,000 attendee mark and Koh Pha Ngan was coming back to life. Curfew restrictions continued though causing the party to be raided by police between 11pm and 1 am each month and shut down to the dismay and disappointment of partygoers. Some were especially angry after admission was doubled from pre-Covid prices to 200 baht and the party was still shut down early.
By July, restrictions had been lifted and attendance surged to 20,000 beach partiers. Full Moon Party had seemingly made a full recovery, until misguided efforts in August led to a last-minute date change, causing thousands of people already booked for an August 13 party to cancel when the date was officially moved to August 12. Attendance dropped in half that month.
FULL MOON, FULLY BACK
No longer hampered by any Covid restrictions, as the last was lifted on October 1, Full Moon Party continues to grow and is now operating at about the same level as before the pandemic struck. Legend says Full Moon Party started as an impromptu beach bonfire for a few dozen people at Paradise Bungalows on Haad Rin Beach in 1983. It grew steadily, helped by appearances in movies like The Beach.
After the military coup in 2014, the party was banned and leaders often threatened to shut down Full Moon Party permanently. They aimed to rid Thailand of backpackers and attract wealthy travellers instead (sound familiar?). But bans never stuck and the party went on, with side parties emerging like Half Moon and Black Moon in between the full moons.
The Jungle Experience is set to return the day before Full Moon Party next month. Waterfall Party (now known as Cult), OXA Beach, and other parties are thrown on the nights before and after the main Full Moon Party. Eden and Barcelona have become famous as the isolated (and often drug-fuelled) alternative to Full Moon, running from morning to evening, through the night and into the next afternoon.
A huge majority of Koh Pha Ngan’s revenue is based on the tourism drawn to Full Moon Party. Even surrounding islands like Koh Samui and Koh Tao saw massive hits to their economies when Full Moon Party stopped for the pandemic. As incoming tourists creep toward the 10 million arrivals goal set for 2022, Pha Ngan’s economy is finally seeing recovery.
Full Moon Party is too big to fail.
The next Full Moon Party will take place on November 8 on Haad Rin Beach, Koh Phangan. There are no advance tickets available online, but wristbands for entry are sold at checkpoints entering the beach for 200 baht.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
Banged up abroad – Sweden’s escaped cobra slips home
Too big to fail: Full Moon Party revives Koh Pha Ngan
Bangkok BTS Skytrain gets Pokémon makeover
Mythical creature Naga announced as a symbol of Thai culture
Stunning natural scenery on newly reopened Krabi islands
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Lifestyle1 day ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
- Bangkok7 hours ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
- Bangkok1 day ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
- Pattaya2 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
- South Korea1 day ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
- Crime2 days ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket