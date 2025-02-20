Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 20, 2025
426 1 minute read
Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has hit a critical roadblock, with its biometric system reaching its maximum capacity of 50 million records, preventing new foreign arrivals from being automatically recorded. The bureau is now forced to manually document arrivals and rely on an online database for security checks until a new system is developed.

Police Colonel Neti Khanboon, commander of the database division at the bureau’s IT centre, revealed the issue while testifying before the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, and National Strategies and Reforms.

Advertisements

The committee, led by MP Rangsiman Rome, summoned representatives from the Royal Thai Police, the Immigration Bureau, and Airports of Thailand to discuss concerns about the ongoing repatriation of Chinese nationals linked to call centre gangs in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

Rangsiman expressed concerns that if China managed the repatriation process independently, Thailand could miss the opportunity to collect biometric data on individuals connected to the scam operations, complicating efforts to blacklist them.

Related Articles

Neti assured the committee that the Tak immigration office would manually collect biometric data on all individuals repatriated from Myawaddy, despite the system’s capacity issues.

Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

“Myawaddy is not a common tourist destination, so any foreigner who illegally crossed the border would be suspected and have their details recorded for blacklisting purposes.”

Neti admitted that the biometric system had reached full capacity, having initially been equipped with 30 million storage licences before expanding to 50 million, all of which are now fully utilised.

Advertisements

To resolve the issue, the bureau is developing a new biometric system with unlimited capacity, costing 3 billion baht and expected to take 29 months to complete. In the interim, an additional 500 million baht is being spent on purchasing more licences for the existing system.

Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Neti also revealed that throughout 2023 and 2024, the bureau manually recorded 17 million foreign arrivals, including facial photos and fingerprints.

While the current system struggles to flag blacklisted individuals efficiently, he reassured the committee that an alternative online database is being used to cross-check suspicious visitors, reported The Nation.

With the biometric system overloaded and a new solution still years away, Thailand’s immigration challenges are far from over.

Latest Thailand News
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 21 to 23) Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 21 to 23)

5 hours ago
Thai massage shop owner attacked after accusing rival of black magic Thailand News

Thai massage shop owner attacked after accusing rival of black magic

7 hours ago
Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder Thailand News

Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

8 hours ago
Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes Thailand News

Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes

8 hours ago
Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records Thailand News

Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records

8 hours ago
Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam Crime News

Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam

8 hours ago
Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister Thailand News

Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister

8 hours ago
Cloud storage exposes 15 year old Thai rapist abusing 6 year old girl Thailand News

Cloud storage exposes 15 year old Thai rapist abusing 6 year old girl

8 hours ago
91 mobile phones seized as 8 Chinese arrested in Thailand Thailand News

91 mobile phones seized as 8 Chinese arrested in Thailand

8 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for illegal firearm collection Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for illegal firearm collection

8 hours ago
Filming dispute with Indian men sparks Pattaya Beach brawl Pattaya News

Filming dispute with Indian men sparks Pattaya Beach brawl

9 hours ago
Banana drama: Thai woman holds buffalo hostage over plantation feud Thailand News

Banana drama: Thai woman holds buffalo hostage over plantation feud

9 hours ago
Child abduction scare in Nakhon Phanom prompts school warnings Crime News

Child abduction scare in Nakhon Phanom prompts school warnings

9 hours ago
Myanmar repatriates Chinese scam workers through Thailand Thailand News

Myanmar repatriates Chinese scam workers through Thailand

9 hours ago
Jealous ex pulls gun in Pattaya nightclub chaos Pattaya News

Jealous ex pulls gun in Pattaya nightclub chaos

10 hours ago
Thai woman harassed as scammer uses her address for fake sex services Thailand News

Thai woman harassed as scammer uses her address for fake sex services

10 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourist influx generates over 270 billion baht revenue Tourism News

Thailand’s tourist influx generates over 270 billion baht revenue

10 hours ago
Phuket hosts Deep South youth for cultural exchange Phuket News

Phuket hosts Deep South youth for cultural exchange

10 hours ago
Tragic shooting in Buriram: Wife critical, husband dead Crime News

Tragic shooting in Buriram: Wife critical, husband dead

10 hours ago
US searches for Koh Samui soar after The White Lotus premiere Thailand News

US searches for Koh Samui soar after The White Lotus premiere

10 hours ago
Thai woman exposes police husband&#8217;s corruption after cheating and assault Thailand News

Thai woman exposes police husband’s corruption after cheating and assault

10 hours ago
Louis Vuitton&#8217;s chic travel guide gives Bangkok the luxury treatment Bangkok News

Louis Vuitton’s chic travel guide gives Bangkok the luxury treatment

11 hours ago
Speeding motorbike crashes into power pole on Phuket road Phuket News

Speeding motorbike crashes into power pole on Phuket road

11 hours ago
Green gone wrong: Police raid illegal cannabis factory in Bangkok Bangkok News

Green gone wrong: Police raid illegal cannabis factory in Bangkok

11 hours ago
British and German sex pests snared in Pattaya sting Pattaya News

British and German sex pests snared in Pattaya sting

11 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 20, 2025
426 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

8 hours ago
Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes

Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes

8 hours ago
Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam

Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam

8 hours ago
Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister

Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister

8 hours ago