Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 20, 2025
202 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Paphawarin Simlakorn Facebook

Emergency services in Buriram province transported three students, two from primary school and one from secondary school, to the hospital. They experienced chest tightness, difficulty breathing, and low oxygen levels after using e-cigarettes and consuming kratom water for a year.

On February 18, Facebook user Paphawarin Simlakorn from the Don Mon Subdistrict Municipality’s emergency unit shared a post warning parents about the dangers of e-cigarettes and kratom water. This cautionary message followed incidents involving students from grades 4 to 9 who were hospitalised due to these substances.

The students in question include a grade 5 student, a grade 6 student, and a grade 8 student. Over the past year, they have been using e-cigarettes and consuming kratom water. The health centre has dealt with a total of eight such cases, all presenting symptoms of chest tightness and breathlessness.

Interviews with the students revealed that they had been smoking for up to two years, often influenced by older siblings or peers, and had been consuming kratom water for a year. All cases showed rapid and forceful heartbeats and low oxygen levels.

The post stressed the importance of parental oversight and education about the dangers of these substances, urging families to be more vigilant. It highlighted the tendency of children to engage in these activities without parental knowledge, imitating peers while appearing well-behaved at home, reported KhaoSod.

The situation was described as an urgent national issue that requires prompt resolution. The post advocated for a ban on kratom water use and strict enforcement against the sale of e-cigarettes, questioning why such measures have yet to be fully implemented.

Picture courtesy of Paphawarin Simlakorn Facebook

In similar news, the House committee is demanding tough new measures to tackle the troublesome issue of e-cigarettes, amidst growing concern over their widespread use among schoolchildren.

In a stark warning, Opas Almaseri, spokesperson for the House Standing Committee on E-Cigarette Regulation, revealed alarming reports showing that these gadgets are cunningly marketed to the youth.

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

8 hours ago
Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records

Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records

8 hours ago
Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam

Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam

8 hours ago
Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister

Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister

8 hours ago