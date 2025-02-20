Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Anti-Human Trafficking Division has apprehended a 28 year old man suspected of being a mule account holder for a scam call centre gang.

The suspect, Somprasong, allegedly sold his bank account for 300 baht, which was then used to defraud victims of 2.2 million baht. His criminal history includes charges of drug use, theft, and gambling.

Police Major General Songklot Krikkritaya, commander of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, yesterday, February 19, directed Colonel Kokiat Wutchamnong and Lieutenant Colonel Surasak Yatbueng to arrest Somprasong.

The arrest was made on the roadside opposite Ban Mo Stadium in Ban Mo district, Saraburi province, following the issuance of a warrant by the Criminal Court on January 21. The charge was for allowing someone to use his bank account or electronic card for technological crimes.

In mid-2023, a scam caller impersonated a police officer and an Anti-Money Laundering Office official, deceiving victims into believing that their identification had been used to open mule accounts for illegal activities. The victims were persuaded to transfer money into Somprasong’s bank account on four occasions, totalling 2.2 million baht (US$65,444).

Once the victims realised they had been tricked, they reported it to Bang Khen police, leading to the court issuing an arrest warrant. Somprasong was eventually captured while working at a friend’s amulet shop in Saraburi province.

Upon interrogation, Somprasong admitted to encountering an online advertisement offering to purchase bank accounts for 300 baht (US$9) each. Facing financial difficulties, he opened a bank account and phone number to sell to the call centre gang, unaware that it would be used to defraud victims of 2 million baht (US$59,495), reported KhaoSod.

A background check revealed his involvement in five previous cases related to drugs, theft, and gambling. He has been handed over to Bang Khen police for further legal proceedings.