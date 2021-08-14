Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand’s big, bad meth boom, in the middle of a pandemic | VIDEO

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

 

Caitlin Ashworth reports on Thailand’s burgeoning drug trade and the futile attempts to try and control it. 72 tonnes of a chemical called propionyl chloride arrives in a remote region of Laos. All professionally packaged and loaded ready for shipping. The containers full of the obscure chemical had made their way from Jiangsu, a coastal Chinese province north of Shanghai in China.

The huge shipment was destined for an obscure location in north west Laos, about a 2,000 kilometre road trip. But instead it was sent, by ship, on a much longer journey to arrive at Laem Chabang, the main shipping port in Thailand, for a road journey of a similar length, north from Bangkok and across the Laos border. Although the paperwork showed that it would be delivered to Laos, the eventual destination was northern Myanmar. This all happened in July last year.

 

Objectivance
2021-08-14 10:53
Freeduhdumb
2021-08-14 10:59
Things were going well until the testing began. Can you surmise when the "casedemic" began? Bad drugs are a consequence of allowing your country to unnecessarily devolve into ruin.
Craig
2021-08-14 11:14
No big surprise. Covid will spread fast in poorer, packed places like Klong Tuey and drugs do the same.
King Cotton
2021-08-14 11:44
But, as the full report concludes . . . Although the paperwork showed that it would be delivered to Laos, the eventual destination was northern Myanmar. This all happened in July last year. . . . so why is this…
palooka
2021-08-14 11:47
More poison coming out of China.
