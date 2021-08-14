Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
A sweeping new announcement from Canada’s Transport Minister at a virtual press conference yesterday declared that most passengers travelling commercially in Canada will be required to be vaccinated by this fall. The new requirement will apply to anyone travelling by plane, interprovincial train, and cruise ships or other ” large marine vessels with overnight accommodations”.
Canada has 71% of people above the age of 12 and eligible for a vaccine already fully vaccinated, one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to comment often that a vaccine mandate just wouldn’t be necessary. But over the last few weeks the push for vaccinations has levelled off and more people are not getting vaccinated. A requirement like this would ensure safety for travellers domestically and incentivize people who are unvaccinated to go in for their jab.
The country already requires all federal employees to get vaccinated by the end of October in order to set an example for other businesses in Canada as the path towards safely reopening all business types in the country. Healthcare workers and teachers or school employees are not required to be vaccinated in many provinces in Canada, and public health officials hope to battle the currently surging fourth wave of Covid-19 by encouraging more mass vaccination in as many sectors as possible.
Hospitalizations are up over 10% last week and the active Covid-19 cases in Canada has doubled in 2 weeks. Canada’s Transport Minister asserts that people do not want to go back to lockdowns and the government taking action to protect the health and safety of Canadians is normal. Focusing vaccination efforts now on travel will allow mobility in the country and encourage people to get vaccinated.
Air Canada said they support the measure and that the science supports the measure as well. They called the plan a welcome step to protect the health and safety of customers and airline employees.
Canada has just started letting some international travellers back into the country this week with vaccinated Americans just south of their border the first to be let in. They expect by next month to allow people from other destinations as well, but only fully vaccinated travellers.
The United States on the other hand seems unlikely to implement any sort of vaccine mandate for airline passengers travelling domestically though the CEO of United Airlines said that it may be required for international travel. New Zealand officials recently discussed the future plans to reopen to international travellers saying that vaccines and Covid-19 tests are the new normal we must all get used to.
SOURCE: CNN
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cancelling delay, GPO will buy 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Covid UPDATE: 23,672 new infections, provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Thailand’s big, bad meth boom, in the middle of a pandemic | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 217 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Man allegedly steal employer’s Mercedes in retaliation for mistreatment; family returns car later, Ayutthaya arrest still follows
Confusing tweet implies New York Times launching porn service
Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya announces vaccines for foreigners
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand News Today | 32M Pfizer doses on the way, weakening Thai baht | August 13
1 killed and 3 arrested in Buri Ram, drugs also seized
Former Burmese junta leader Than Shwe infected with Covid-19
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Police and protesters clash at increasingly aggressive protests
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People2 days ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Crime4 days ago
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
- News3 days ago
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
- Sponsored3 days ago
How to enter Thailand during Covid
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Anti-vaccine disinformation campaign shut down by Facebook
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Recent comments: