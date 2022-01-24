Thailand women’s football pressing on despite defeat by Philippines

The Philippines’ women’s football team defeated Thailand in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup today. Still, the team’s coach, Miyo Okamoto, is determined to correct her team’s mistakes and win against Indonesia in their second match tonight. The players, Miyo says, must stop keeping the ball on their own half, adding that “we can’t just keep the ball in our own half, we have to create better chances.”

Tonight’s match will start at 7pm. Indonesian coach Rudy Eka Priyambada expects it will be difficult to defeat Thailand after his team lost against the Miltiades. The Miltiades players were ahead of his in their fitness levels, as well as their control and decision making. His team, Rudy says, will have to step up their control of the game. This is particularly true of his younger players, he said.

The top two teams in each group and two best third-place sides will make it to the quarter-finals. The top-five teams and co-host Australia will represent Asia at the 2023 World Cup. Two sides from the Women’s Asian Cup will compete in the 10-team playoff tournament which offers three more spots in the finals.

Last week, coach Miyo said her players worked on their skills by studying the Philippines team’s tactics.

