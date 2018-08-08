Business
Invacio Research Analytics: Pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence and embracing cryptocurrencies
Newly established in Phuket, Invacio Research Analytics, a group subsidiary of Invacio founded by William J D West and led by Linleeya West (Thai/Swiss educated), are bringing Artificial Intelligence to Thailand and also bridging the gap between established currencies and the emerging world of cryptocurrencies.
Through a sister subsidiary company, Invacio AAP Holdings (Seychelles), under the Invacio umbrella are all set to accept their very own invacio branded cryptocurrency (INV) as a means of payment for their many AI driven services.
Invacio outline below exactly where their INV fits into the world and their future plans.
Many of you will have noticed a growing trend in the world of cryptocurrencies: The once high, almost guaranteed, returns from participating in ICOs are quickly dissipating. With more and more currencies failing to make anywhere near the gains they have done previously upon hitting exchanges. In fact, quite often nowadays, the opposite is true with more currencies crashing in value quite soon after launching. Research has shown that it takes less than 4 months for a vast majority of ICO backed projects to fail and any monies tied up in the currencies lost. It can be truly disturbing to see that happen.
In some respects, the crypto world has brought this, near cataclysmic, turnaround upon itself. So many companies have undertaken ICOs as a means to actually create a product from the ground up. Mostly raising money on the back of an idea and a wishlist of elements that need to be created before true progress and an actual product can be put into the market. But while the coinsale is in progress they hype the coins like crazy to drive an immediate desire to own them.
Presenting them as an actual investment (SEC registered coins are seen as a security owing to the fact they resemble shares in the legal definition) even when they are merely a utility token, to be used once the final product that was outlined in the whitepaper is launched, with no securities elements attached.
Lack of experience or technical knowhow can kill any company’s chances of success in the world of cryptocurrency as any apparent flaw, unforeseen delay or blatant error can cause a coin holding community to turn on the founders and destroy them in a torrent of fear, uncertainty and doubt. Obviously trying to create or develop a product from out of nothing whilst also trying to calm chat rooms full of baying coin holders wanting answers is not going to facilitate a hitch free process by any stretch of the imagination. Thus, the team loses focus, inhouse arguments break out, relationships break down and ultimately, no products make it out and companies die.
So why are we at Invacio different and why should you buy our tokens?
Cryptocurrency in general is massively down in terms of market cap overall with even some of the big name coins down dramatically from their all time highs of late 2017 and early 2018. This general malaise has affected very many startup companies as they were entirely reliant on funds raised being of sufficient value to pay for their planned products to be developed. Again, Invacio is different because the products are ready or near market ready and so all we need to do is create the infrastructure and launch the product derivatives. With progress on 2 new Thai facilities and a developers office in India underway, we are readying to build our initial server centres and start the scaling process with our AI systems.
We have already launched our Zero-knowledge secure email system invmail.io and the Android version of our Tamius wallet (Apple iOS should be released very soon too).
There is a roadmap outlining the expected launch dates of our products and we are doing everything we can to prepare our systems and begin launching our AI driven services in line with it. The next products we are planning to launch are Agnes and Network both of these will require holding or spending INV to access.
Beyond the initial uses for INV that we as an organisation will be putting forward for general consumers, we are also reaching out and arranging other ways for INV to be used. Our partnership with CEAM is one such project where INV is the only currency that is being accepted during the private presale process for their asset backed property coin. Currently under MOU as was announced sometime ago, the lawyers are putting the finishing touches to a full Joint Venture agreement but in the meantime private sales for the CEAM project have already begun.
The long term financial viability of Invacio is going to stem from its operations in the private and government sectors, more so than the consumer market. The reason for this is that there are literally thousands of individual modules and hundreds of AI modules within our overall system that can be rolled out as specifically targeted separate products. A few of the modules we can look to exploit separately are: facial recognition, image compression and recognition and market monitoring.
Via our API service, commercial organisations will be able to tailor make their own datasets and have our systems provide the analysis through any number of modules.
As more and more services come online there will be a growing number of reasons for various parties to buy, hold or spend INV to secure our services, this can only drive demand across all markets.
Our journey to this point in our development has been very interesting but as the saying goes: “When the going gets tough…..”.
We do not run away from challenges but embrace them and will continue to strive, push and fight our way through until we can look at our past efforts and smile, knowing that we delivered what we promised.
Please contact Roger Baker via email at [email protected] for any enquiries or visit invacio.com to learn more about their other divisions.
Business
Goodbye e-commerce, hello ‘new retail’
PHOTOS: Alibaba Group
Our lifestyles are quickly evolving as the digital age kills off the ‘old’ and the ‘new’ inexorably creeps in to our daily life. Goodby Kodak and Polaroid – hello smartphone cameras and Facebook. Goodbye newspapers – hello instant news websites, blogs and live-streaming.
The same is happening to retail as the shopfront moves to websites and screens around the world, shopping centres re-invent their approach to shoppers. We’ve heard of ‘new media’ – welcome now to ‘new retail’. E-commerce is already outmoded.
China’s Alibaba Group has launched what it calls the age of “New Retail”, which the online giant says will replace today’s “e-commerce”. New Retail will see the distinction between online and offline retail businesses soon disappear, the Chinese conglomerate said. The company is testing the new model at Hema, one of its New Retail brands, in Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and other large Chinese cities.
At Hema, a premium-quality supermarket front with a wide range of home delivery services, consumers living within a 3 kilometre radius can get home delivery of fresh food items, fruit (including Thai durians), vegetables and other daily necessities within 30 minutes of placing an order.
The service is part of a so-called 3-in-1 retail experience that covers tech-driven online delivery, in-store purchases and in-store consumption.
Big data and cloud computing are among the key infrastructures supporting the use of artificial intelligence where both online and offline platforms converge through mobile and enterprise technology. For example, consumers can visit the Hema intelligent supermarket when they wish, or may prefer to stay home on a rainy day and order anything, including fresh seafood like king crabs imported from Alaska, have them cooked in a preferred style and home-delivered.
The price of imported seafood in this instance is competitive largely because of Alibaba’s global reach for imported products, which are bought directly from suppliers without layers of middlemen.
At present, more than 50 Hema branches are operational in China where mobile payment is a key driver of the Chinese digital economy that has been expanding rapidly into foreign markets, such as Thailand.
Alipay, part of Alibaba Group’s Ant Financial, is helping to turn China into a cashless society as mobile phones and apps become the predominant payment platform.
In Thailand, Alipay’s merchant network now covers hundreds of thousands of locations across the country, especially in tourist areas, as a huge number of the nearly 10 million Chinese visitors to Thailand each year use such a payment platform.
In addition, Ant Financial and Thailand’s CP Group have jointly launched the TrueMoney Wallet to provide payment and other financial services using technology to promote a cashless society here.
For e-commerce customers, Lazada, also majority-owned by Alibaba Group, is currently the front-runner in the Thai market.
On a global scale, Alibaba is the world’s largest e-commerce retailer in terms of gross merchandise value with 552 million active consumers, as of March this year, mainly on its giant Taobao and Tmall platforms for Chinese consumers.
The group’s eco-system encompasses retail commerce, consumer service, wholesale commerce, digital media and entertainment as well as new innovative initiatives supported by logistic, payment, financial and cloud computing services.
James Xu, deputy chief representative of Alibaba Group’s Thailand market, said the group had already signed four MoUs with the Thai government to implement a wide range of collaborative programmes.
The group’s eco-system will be used to help leverage the Thailand 4.0 initiative with a focus on the Eastern Economic Corridor. In addition, Alibaba will help develop Thai small and medium enterprises (SMEs), farmers and financial services.
In the tourism sector, Fliggy, Alibaba’s online travel service platform, is working with Alipay and Thai tourism authorities to attract a new generation of Chinese tourists to Thailand and offer them a cashless travel experience.
SOURCE: The Nation Weekend
Business
The mystery of Myanmar’s missing airlines
PHOTO: Asian Wings Airways
Any trip on a local airline usually means planes either full or mostly full. But some of Myanmar’s smaller local airlines have been struggling through this year’s wet season along with a drop in tourism to the country of around 6% for the past 12 months.
At least three airlines appear to have thrown in the towel suspending services without explanation or advance notice. Local newspapers in Myanmar claimed Asian Wings Airways, Apex Airlines and FMI Air have suspended services since July.
Sources claim they were crippled by the country’s high fuel cost and a decline in passenger demand during the monsoon season.
Myanmar has around 11 airlines registered for commercial operations with a nation-wide fleet of 60 aircraft.
Asian Wings Airways, one of the airlines identified in local media reports as having scotched services struck back saying it was still operating.
“It is not true that our airline returned its AOC. We are still running our flights,” public relations Manager Yin Myo told Eleven Myanmar.
However, Asian Wings Airways’ website has been stripped of all content, although the various homepage tabs remain. Even the contact section of the website is empty and the booking engine returns the message “no flights available.”
If it is still flying, as its PR director claims, it is not picking up any bookings from its website.
Eleven Myanmar quoted the Department of Civil Aviation deputy director general, Ye Htut Aung saying: “It is true that Air Bagan and Apex Air have returned their air operator’s certificates (AOC). The rest have not turned them in yet.”
FMI Air suspended all of its services on July 20 after six years operating domestic flights.
A company spokesperson confirmed the decision claiming it was due to unrelenting and unrealistic cost pressures on Myanmar’s domestic aviation industry.
Apex Airlines was also identified by local media and the DCA for suspending all of its services, but the airline’s website offers a glimmer of hope as its booking engine continues to function although it returns the message “no available flights”. Website content has not been scrubbed, but it omits to say why passengers cannot locate any bookable flights.
To complete the picture Air Mandalay is still operating services, although a check of its website showed that it was not taking bookings for flights from Yangon to Tachilek and Myitkyina in August.
Myanmar National Airlines, the country’s national carrier, launched a new service linking Yangon and Phuket in March and within two months dropped the service claiming traffic was insufficient. It hopes to reinstate the twice-weekly service this October.
The problems reflect the state of aviation in Myanmar where there are far too many airlines to serve a market of 3 million domestic passengers and no more than 400,000 foreign tourists.
Domestic airfares are among the most expensive in the region blamed mainly on high fuel costs and government taxes.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
Bangkok
Former Thai actor arrested over Bitcoin scam
A once-popular actor has been charged with convincing foreigners to transfer to him more than 5,500 bitcoins as an investment.
(5,500 Bitcoin are worth around 210,000 baht or US$6,300 each as of today)
Police picked up 27 year old Jiratphisit Jarawitchit today at midday at a shopping mall in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
The Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and six alleged accomplices on July 26. Jiraphisit was being detained at Crime Suppression Division headquarters pending further interrogation.
Police said he and the others got foreign investors to transfer them 5,564 bitcoins to invest in a cryptocurrency called ‘dragon coin’ and buy shares in other firms, including X-Pay Software, NX Chain Inc and DNA 2002.
But the investors did not receive the promised yields and were never invited to attend shareholder meetings. Suspecting they’d been deceived, they filed complaints with the CSD.
SOTRY: The Nation
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
Buying off plan? A few things to consider.
Chiang Rai venue chosen to move the buildings for judges on Doi Suthep
Monsanto says RoundUp is safe. A Californian jury disagreed with them.
Big surf and high tides pound Phuket’s west coast beaches
Indonesia all set for the Asian Games
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Buying property in Thailand – the basics
Damage toll continues to rise on Lombok
More delays for next February’s election?
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket’s bank robber surrenders to police
Goodbye e-commerce, hello ‘new retail’
Twinpalms hotels & resorts celebrate their 14th anniversary
“Phuket, a little piece of paradise” – US News & World Report
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Thai Life5 hours ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
Regional6 days ago
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Warning out for Samui ferry as waves reach 3 metres in Gulf of Thailand
-
Phuket5 days ago
“No mafia in Patong” – Patong businessman
-
National3 days ago
23% of expats get by on less than 45,000 baht per month – Thaivisa survey
-
Phuket1 day ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
People4 days ago
Kata Rocks welcomes its new General Manager