Singapore
Thailand “War Elephants” beat Singapore 5 – 0 at SEA Games
Yesterday, Thailand’s under-23 team beat Singapore 5 – 0 at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. The landslide win gained the War Elephants their first 3 points at the SEA Games 2022 at the Thien Truong Stadium.
The Thai team’s win was well received after the team lost their first match in the competition 2 – 1 to Malaysia on Saturday.
Thailand’s first goal of five was scored by Phuket-born 21 year old Ben Davis, who represented Singapore at youth-level and later signed for Fulham Football Club, making him the first Singaporean to sign for an English Premier League team. Davis currently plays for Oxford United and chose to represent his birthplace Thailand in the SEA games.
The War Elephants didn’t give Singapore’s Lions much chance to possess the ball. But in the 30th minute, Thailand’s goalie saved a close shot fired by Singapore’s Harys Stewart.
In the 47th minute, Stewart scored a Singaporean own goal from the byline. Four minutes later, Ekanit Panya scored Thailand’s third goal.
Ekanit scored again from inside the penalty box in the 66th minute, marking Thailand’s fourth goal. In the 81st minute, Korawich Tasa sealed Thailand’s win with a fifth goal after some clever passing and footwork.
The win took Thailand to the top of Group B, equal to Malaysia and Cambodia, but with more goals up their sleeve.
Losing 5 – 0 was Singapore’s biggest loss at the SEA games since losing 8 – 1 to Burma, now Myanmar, at the 1971 Southeast Asian Peninsular Games.
Thailand have won gold at the SEA games an impressive 16 times. Whether the War Elephants could bring back gold for the 17th time will depend on the result of their upcoming game against Cambodia this Saturday, when the two teams will fight for a spot in the knockout round.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elderly woman killed by toddy palm fruit in northeast Thailand
Dog kills its owner’s sister in Phuket
Opening ceremony of SEA Games set for Thursday
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Thailand “War Elephants” beat Singapore 5 – 0 at SEA Games
Shootout between a drug dealer and police, 2 dead
Thailand’s Sex Industry – A Brief History
Two Thai boys attempt to walk from Isaan to Phuket to visit their relatives
A piece of ceiling at Phuket airport falls, one passenger sent to hospital
Museum Siam launches Ukraine exhibition and Ukrainian language audio guide
300,000 travellers arrive in Thailand during first week of May
UPDATE: Royal Thai Navy and Air Force join Lazada ban
Thailand News Update | Thailand’s Covid-19 alert level has decreased
Tuesday Covid Update: 6,230 new cases; provincial totals
Suspected insurgent dies in military custody, court rules no foul play
Bad Students, Watching Porn & Lazada Gate | GMT
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
Shopping mall in Chiang Mai goes dark, couldn’t afford 20 million baht power bill
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
- Phuket3 days ago
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
- Krabi3 days ago
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
- Pattaya2 days ago
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
- Thailand1 day ago
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
- Bangkok2 days ago
Tourists returning to Bangkok’s Khao San Road
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man defecates in authority’s pickup truck in Bangkok area – VIDEO