Thailand unveils plans for three elephant training centres

Plans to establish three elephant training centres in eastern Thailand have been unveiled by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. The initiative aims to manage aggressive wild elephants that frequently disturb local communities in search of food.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), under the directive of Police General Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, will spearhead the creation of these Wild Elephant Behaviour Modification Centres. These centres are set to be located at the Second Wildlife Rescue Centre (Krabok Khu) in Chachoengsao, the Kao Soi Dao Wildlife Breeding Station in Chanthaburi, and the Pa Chong Klam Bon Wildlife Breeding Station in Sa Keao.

Pol. Gen. Phatcharavat explained the necessity of these centres, stating that many wild elephants venture out of forests, causing disruptions in nearby communities. The new facilities will house rogue elephants in enclosures where behaviour modification techniques will be applied to reduce their aggression.

DNP chief Athapol Charoenshunsa elaborated on the plan, noting that the Wildlife Conservation Division has been tasked with the construction of the centres. Each facility will receive at least 9 million baht (US$250,500) for the maintenance of enclosures, feed distribution, and overall operations, including the provision of water wells, Athapol said

“Each enclosure must be robust enough to contain the elephants and designed to meet veterinary standards for the animals’ well-being.”

Athapol emphasised the importance of clean spaces dedicated to elephants undergoing behaviour modification.

In a related effort to manage wildlife, Lop Buri municipal officials have commenced the third phase of their macaque-catching operation, with a target of capturing at least 500 monkeys over the next ten days.

City mayor Jamroen Salacheep announced that traps have been set up at four locations to capture the marauding monkeys, many of which evaded previous capture attempts, reported Bangkok Post.

The captured monkeys will be transported to a holding facility in Mueang district. There, they will be registered, sterilised, and placed in large enclosures to prevent fighting, according to Jamroen.

