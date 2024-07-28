Thailand welcomes 20 million tourists in seven months

Picture courtesy of Evan Krause, Unsplash

Thailand experienced a significant surge in tourism, welcoming 20 million foreign tourists in the first seven months of the year, marking about half of the pre-Covid-19 levels.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on X, formerly Twitter, that from January 1 to July 25, more than 20 million international visitors arrived in Thailand, reflecting a 34% increase from last year.

Acknowledging the efforts behind this growth, he expressed gratitude to all parties and sectors involved in implementing measures such as visa-free travel, increased flights, the creation of an aviation hub, and enhancements to tourist attractions.

Tourism from Taiwan and India reached unprecedented levels, largely credited to the visa-free scheme. This initiative allows visitors from 93 countries to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. Initiated late last year, the scheme has been extended until November 11 and stands as a cornerstone of the government’s tourism strategy.

The Thai premier attributed the robust tourism growth to collaborative efforts.

“Now, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing activities to attract tourists from different countries every month. I would like the tourism sector to get ready as Thailand’s big door has opened today.”

Foreign tourists

Despite the progress, the Tourism and Sports Ministry reported that the forecasted 35 million visitors generating 3 trillion baht (US$83 billion) in revenue for the year is still below the 2019 figures when the country earned 1.91 trillion baht (US$53 billion) with 40 million tourists.

Ministry data revealed that between January 1 and July 25, Thailand welcomed 20,001,405 visitors. The majority came from mainland China (3,994,343), followed by Malaysia (2,784,598), India (1,170,419), South Korea (1,053,077), Russia (987,861), Laos (714,564), Taiwan (610,270), Vietnam (597,695), and the United States (575,268).

For long-haul arrivals, Russia led the list, followed by the US, the United Kingdom (539,884), Germany (481,733), and France (420,446).

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, highlighted a positive outlook for the long-haul market.

The TAT anticipates that the number of long-haul visitors and the resulting revenue will surpass 2019 levels. Efforts to attract European tourists in the second half of the year are in full swing, with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris presenting an opportunity to draw French visitors, reported Bangkok Post.

Siripakorn mentioned that TAT’s Paris office collaborated with Carrefour Voyages, a French tour company, to promote package trips to Thailand from May 20 to June 16. These packages ranged in price from 1,469 euros to 1,849 euros (US$1,600 to US$2,010).

Additionally, TAT has partnered with Malaysian tour companies to promote a scenic journey from Kuala Lumpur to Hat Yai aboard the Special Charter Sawasdee Train. This promotional trip is scheduled for today and tomorrow.