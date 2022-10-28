Thailand
Thailand to postpone new cash deposit machine rule after backlash
The implementation of Thailand’s new cash deposit machine (CDM) rule will be postponed after customers complained it would cause unnecessary inconvenience and extra fees for people who do not use credit/debit cards.
The new rule will require anyone depositing money into their bank account using a CDM in Thailand to verify their identity with their debit/credit card and PIN number.
The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) said the new measure would prevent money laundering earned from drug trafficking, gambling, and other criminal activity. The new measure was set to be introduced on November 15.
Currently, you can deposit cash into a bank account using a CDM with just an account number so long as the machine belongs to the same bank.
Eleven commercial banks came on board with the new measure: Krung Thai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, TMB Thanachart Bank, UOB Bank, CIMB Bank, the Government Savings Bank, the Government Housing Bank and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank.
However, with the existence of internet banking, not everyone has a debit or credit card. Several banks received complaints that the new measure is an unnecessary inconvenience for people who do not use cards. Many complained about the extra fees and others said there would not be enough time to upgrade their account and buy debit/credit cards before November 15.
Yesterday, the Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) Dr. Sethaput Suthiwatanaruput said the measure would be postponed to find a way to ensure that customers are not burdened by the new rule. Dr. Sethaput said that BOT has a duty to cooperate with the Thai Bankers Association (TBA), who raised concerns about the ID verification measure.
Therefore, the BOT and TBA will enter discussions with AMLO to discuss whether it is possible to verify your identity at a CDM in a different way. One bank executive suggested that national ID cards could be used as well as credit/debit cards. Another suggestion was using an OTP or internet banking to verify your identity instead of a credit/debit card.
Alternatively, cash can be deposited into an account inside the bank branch itself using the bank’s counter service.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand to postpone new cash deposit machine rule after backlash
After Bangkok drug party raid, police investigate possible Chinese connections
Chinese tycoon busted in drug party donated 3 million baht to govt
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Two Singaporean men arrested in Bangkok for selling ‘Happy Water’ to nightclubs
Halloween in Thailand: what to know and where to go (2022)
Guide to visiting Koh Samui in 2022
The dark and twisted history of Thailand’s “haunted” brothel in Kanchanaburi
2022 World Cup will be free to watch in Thailand
Thailand eager to take tourist overspill from Laos-China railway
Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million | GMT
Man arrested for selling fake car license plates
Thailand News Today | Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased
Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos
4 men arrested in connection with death of a Chinese woman
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides23 hours ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites23 hours ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya