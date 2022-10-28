Bangkok
After Bangkok drug party raid, police investigate possible Chinese connections
After police raided a Bangkok drug party with hundreds of Chinese nationals on Wednesday, they are now investigating possible connections with a group of wealthy Chinese business owners.
Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, said the police are probing whether the business owners are behind the increasing number of unauthorised night venues in Bangkok’s Ratchada and Sutthisan areas.
Surachate said on Wedenesday that investigators have reason to believe that the recently raided karaoke venue in Sathorn was run by the same people running a pub on Ratchada Road.
On the same day the Sathorn venue was raided, authorities said they found traces of amphetamine in the system of a Chinese woman who died on September 17 under mysterious circumstances after visiting the pub on Ratchada Road. The woman was 32 year old You Zhue Hua.
Both the Sathorn venue and the Ratchada Road venue serve Chinese tourists almost exclusively, according to Surachate. He noted that some people have entered Thailand on tourist visas, and are technically operating businesses without permission.
Surachate said the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) and provincial police are collaborating to investigate this, Bangkok Post reported. Surachate added that the police were trying to find out where the drugs at the Sathorn venue came from, and how these Chinese business people were able to leave Chine while there were strict Covid-19 policies.
In the raid on the Sathorn venue on Wednesday, police arrested 268 people, and 104 of them tested positive for drugs. A total of 99 who tested positive were Chinese nationals. The venue’s staff offered people drugs, and even offered to keep leftover products for their clients’ next visit.
Yesterday, police arrested two Singaporean men who allegedly produced ‘Happy Water’ and sold it to nightclubs, including the Sathorn venue.
Time will tell what further details emerge.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
After Bangkok drug party raid, police investigate possible Chinese connections
Chinese tycoon busted in drug party donated 3 million baht to govt
Two Singaporean men arrested in Bangkok for selling ‘Happy Water’ to nightclubs
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Halloween in Thailand: what to know and where to go (2022)
Guide to visiting Koh Samui in 2022
The dark and twisted history of Thailand’s “haunted” brothel in Kanchanaburi
2022 World Cup will be free to watch in Thailand
Thailand eager to take tourist overspill from Laos-China railway
Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million | GMT
Man arrested for selling fake car license plates
Thailand News Today | Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased
Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos
4 men arrested in connection with death of a Chinese woman
Police chief removed from position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides23 hours ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites22 hours ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya