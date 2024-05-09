Energising event: Thailand hosts future energy Asia summit

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand will host the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit from May 15 to 17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event highlights Thailand’s crucial role in fostering a sustainable regional energy transition and underlines its commitment to this cause.

Currently, Thailand’s energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation. The government has laid down ambitious targets to escalate the proportion of renewables in the national energy blend.

By hosting Future Energy Asia, Thailand demonstrates the potential of pragmatic energy policies and groundbreaking green technologies. The summit will offer a peek into a future dominated by Thailand’s substantial strides in solar, wind, and bioenergy solutions.

Future Energy Asia is a platform that brings together visionaries, experts, and regional decision-makers. They will delve into Thailand’s green energy policies and their impact on economic growth. The focus will be on how sustainable practices can lure foreign investment and fortify local industries.

By striking a balance between economic development and environmental conservation, Thailand is setting an example for its ASEAN counterparts.

The co-location of Future Mobility Asia and Future LNG Asia at Future Energy Asia indicates a strategic congregation critical for leading a comprehensive energy transition in Asia and beyond. This amalgamated platform uniquely tackles the entire energy ecosystem, underscoring the synergistic roles of LNG, innovative mobility solutions, and wider energy strategies in driving a coherent and sustainable transition to net-zero emissions.

H.E. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, is scheduled to deliver a ministerial address at the Opening Ceremony of Future Energy Asia, Future LNG Asia, and Future Mobility Asia. This combined platform is the region’s most critical energy transition forum, offering unparalleled opportunities to interact with government and industry leaders pushing these transformations.

A significant theme at Future Energy Asia will be Thailand’s role in rallying investments across the ASEAN region. The summit will delve into innovative financial tools and partnerships vital for financing the extensive energy transition. Thailand’s proactive stance in creating appealing investment opportunities in the green energy sector underlines its position as a hub for future energy finance.

Sustainable future

The event is co-hosted by the PTT Group and EGAT, and endorsed by lead sponsors ADNOC and PTTEP. It will display groundbreaking innovations and policy frameworks that will steer the transition to net-zero emissions.

Sporting a distinguished lineup of speakers, in-depth strategic summits, and the backing of industry giants, the event is expected to make significant progress towards a sustainable future, reported Bangkok Post.

Bangkok will become the melting pot where the region’s challenges encounter global solutions, highlighting Asia’s crucial role in guiding the world towards cleaner, more reliable, and sustainable energy pathways.

For further information, contact Exposis Co Ltd’s Sarunya Srisadjalerdwaja of the marketing department at 02-559-0856-8.