Chon Buri teen saved by rescue team after distress incident

Picture courtesy of nationtv

In Chon Buri, a tense situation unfolded when a 14 year old boy, distressed after being rebuked by his parents for being a troublemaker, was saved just in time by municipal disaster prevention and rescue personnel.

The incident occurred yesterday, January 26, at a dormitory in Nong Mai Daeng subdistrict, Mueang district. The young boy was taken from the third floor to Chon Buri Hospital for a psychological evaluation to assess any potential mental health issues. The family is expected to be contacted to take him home for further care.

Picture courtesy of nationtv

Atthipabodi Khaiya, a 22 year old neighbour, revealed that the boy had previously expressed that his parents often labelled him as problematic. The stress led him to leave his phone behind, instructing that any incoming calls should be answered, and he threatened to jump from the building, reported KhaoSod.

Atthipabodi promptly sought assistance from friends and contacted the rescue team and relevant personnel to intervene. He mentioned that he was unaware of the boy’s issues as he had only recently moved into the dormitory.

กู้ภัยเข้าชาร์จช่วย ด.ช. 14 พยายามกระโดดตึก เพื่อนข้างห้องเผยเหตุ บีบหัวใจ

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, tense drama unfolded in Pattaya on January 9 as police were alerted to a young woman’s suicide attempt after she tried to leap from a five-storey building near the bustling Walking Street.

Responding with urgency, the Pattaya police, along with the Sawang Boriboon Foundation’s rescue teams and emergency services, raced to the scene on January 7, swiftly inflating an air cushion beneath the potential fall zone of the troubled woman, Waraporn.

