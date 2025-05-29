Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

RECARO to supply 32 elegant R3 seat sets by 2025

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets
Travellers aboard Thai Airways are in for a stylish treat — the airline is getting a luxury cabin makeover with a fresh batch of award-winning R3 Economy Class seats, thanks to a brand-new collaboration with RECARO Aircraft Seating.

The partnership, announced this week, sees RECARO deliver 32 shipsets of its long-range R3 seat for Thai Airways’ A321neo fleet. The first delivery is set for the fourth quarter of 2025, and passengers can expect a cabin aesthetic that’s as elegant as it is uniquely Thai.

Outfitted in a vibrant purple hue, the new seats feature a striking trim and finish inspired by Thailand’s rich cultural identity. The seat dress covers boast intricate stitching, with a tufted design based on elements of the Thai Airways logo. Even the six-way adjustable headrest, finished in beige, carries the airline’s signature logo, subtly debossed for a refined touch.

Seat production is currently underway at RECARO’s Polish facility, where a dedicated in-house team is responsible for the custom stitching and detailing on the backrests.

The R3 seat doesn’t just look good — it’s packed with features to elevate passenger comfort and crew convenience. Each seat includes a standard tray table, cup holder, literature pocket, and an extra amenity pouch. For the crew, RECARO has added a patented steward step and baggage bar combo that simplifies access to overhead bins, reported ARGS.

Irene Tan, general manager of RECARO Asia Pacific, expressed pride in joining forces with Thai Airways as the airline celebrates its 65th anniversary under the campaign The New Worlds of Tomorrow.

“We are honoured to be part of Thai Airways’ anniversary celebration. As a partner since 2001, we’re proud to support their commitment to innovation and hospitality by introducing the R3 seat to their A321neo fleet. Together, we’ve raised the bar for passenger comfort and laid the groundwork for future partnerships.”

RECARO CEO Mark Hiller echoed the sentiment.

“The R3 lays a strong foundation for enhancing passenger experience as Thai Airways enters a bold new era. This is a proud moment for both teams.”

With a design that blends modern luxury and Thai tradition, Thai Airways’ latest upgrade is poised to take the passenger experience to soaring new heights.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

